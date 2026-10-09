CSDON Takes ‘Hope Has No Bars’ Outreach to Lagos Girls Correctional Centre

Sunday Ehigiator



Child Survival and Development Organisation of Nigeria (CSDON) yesterday took its humanitarian outreach programme, themed ‘Hope Has No Bars’, to the Special Correctional Centre for Girls in Idi-Araba, Lagos, where it offered support and encouragement to young inmates while donating essential items and educational assistance.



The initiative, according to organisers, was aimed at restoring hope among the girls and supporting their rehabilitation through practical assistance and motivational engagement.



Speaking during the outreach on behalf of CSDON’s Patron, Mrs Onari Duke, the organisation’s Program Manager, Mrs Robin Oderinde, said the programme reflects the organisation’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable women, girls and children, particularly those in correctional care.



According to her, the theme of the outreach underscores the belief that while the girls may be physically confined, their hopes, dreams and future possibilities remain limitless.



“Sometimes in life, people find themselves in places they never imagined. Circumstances change, mistakes happen, and challenges arise. But one thing I want every single girl here to remember is this: your current situation does not define who you are or who you will become,” she said.



Oderinde added that the outreach was designed to remind the girls that they are not forgotten and that society still believes in their potential to rebuild their lives.



“Physical bars may limit movement, but they cannot stop your dreams, your purpose, or the greatness that is inside you.”



She explained that the organisation’s patron, Mrs Duke, is deeply passionate about initiatives that support and empower the girl child, noting that CSDON places the welfare and development of women and children at the centre of its programmes.



According to her, one of the organisation’s key focus areas is rehabilitation and advocacy for women and girls in correctional centres through initiatives such as ‘Hope Has No Bars’.



During the visit, the organisation donated several items to the facility, including food items, toiletries, cooking supplies, an industrial fan and a 43-inch television set to improve the comfort and welfare of the girls.



Beyond the material donations, CSDON also announced a number of educational and medical support initiatives for some of the girls in the facility.



Oderinde disclosed that the organisation would sponsor the cost of an ear aid test and treatment for one of the girls and provide funds to cover lesson teacher fees for three months.



In addition, CSDON offered to pay the National Examinations Council (NECO) examination fees for three girls preparing to sit for the examination.



She further revealed that the organisation would consider providing further educational scholarships to the beneficiaries if they perform well in their examinations.



“If they do well in their NECO examinations, CSDON will be happy to further support their education, whether that leads them to university or to other training or professional programmes they may choose to pursue,” she said.



Oderinde noted that the organisation’s intervention goes beyond material assistance, adding that the goal is to inspire confidence and motivate the girls to pursue a brighter future.



“These may seem like small gestures, but they come from a place of genuine love and belief in your potential,” she said.



Encouraging the girls to remain hopeful despite their circumstances, she emphasised that hope remains a powerful force that cannot be confined by physical barriers.



“We hope that today reminds you that you are not forgotten, you are not alone, and your story is far from over,” she said.