FCMB Marks Customer Service Week with Digital Upgrades, Rewards

Kayode Tokede

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has introduced digital banking enhancements and customer engagement initiatives ahead of Customer Service Week 2026, highlighting its focus on improving service delivery and customer experience.

The annual event theme, “The Extra Mile,” comes as banks increasingly deploy technology and service innovations to improve customer interactions and strengthen digital adoption.

Among FCMB’s recent enhancements are expanded authentication options through its Temi chatbot and the integration of transaction e-tokens into customer receipts, allowing customers to access transaction verification details without relying solely on SMS delivery. The bank said the initiatives aim to make banking services more accessible, responsive, and convenient.

“At FCMB, customer service is a continuous commitment that shapes how we design our products, deploy technology and engage with our customers,” said Yemisi Edun, Managing Director of FCMB. “We remain focused on listening to customers and improving the solutions we provide to meet their evolving needs.”

Executive Director, Corporate Services and Service Management, Felicia Obozuwa, said the bank aims to build a culture in which employees consistently seek opportunities to improve customer experiences.

“Our goal is to ensure customers feel heard, valued and supported at every interaction,” she said.