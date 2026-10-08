Ijeoma Ude’s ShakaraSquare Sets Stage for Ankara Kids Fashion Show on October 10

Lagos is set to experience a vibrant fusion of colour, culture and runway style as ShakaraSquare.ng, under the leadership of its founder and convener, Ijeoma Ude, prepares to host the highly anticipated Ankara Kids Fashion Show on Saturday, October 10.

The event promises to transform the runway into a lively celebration of African heritage, bringing together young runway talent, top fashion brands, and community support in the heart of the city.

The showcase will star children aged five to 12, who will take to the runway in custom African print creations crafted by seven featured designers.

Beyond the glitz of the catwalk, the event is designed to give young children a platform to build self-confidence, express their creativity, and connect with their cultural roots through contemporary African fashion.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, founder and convener Ijeoma Ude emphasized that the fashion show extends far beyond aesthetics, serving as an empowering space for the next generation to proudly embody their identity.

The dedication of participating mothers has been a central pillar of the event’s preparation, with many parents personally curating and providing the audition outfits that helped launch their children onto the runway.

A creative lineup of fashion houses will present their collections during the show, including U-JAY Fashion, Prime Start Apparel Concept, Rose & Michell, RA-Jaz Clothiers, DE LOOK, BY CANDY Luxury Costumes, and Kingstrybe. Complete with professional makeup artists, custom accessories, and tailored styling, the production will offer a polished stage for each designer’s vision.

The event has drawn strong backing from corporate institutions, local government, and lifestyle brands. Official sponsors include Kellogg’s Company, Zenith Bank Plc, Mikano International Limited, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Wendy’s Cold, Paddysco Sports Limited, and Stylenest Hair & Beauty.

With final preparations underway, the ShakaraSquare Ankara Kids Fashion Show promises an engaging cultural experience for parents, fashion enthusiasts, and supporters of young Nigerian talent alike.