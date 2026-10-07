Donald Duke: Poverty, Insecurity Worsening, Nigeria Needs Competent Leadership

Sunday Ehigiator





The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate and former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, has warned that worsening poverty and insecurity have left Nigeria in dire need of competent leadership, saying the country can no longer afford to experiment with those seeking the presidency.

Duke, who spoke on the state of the nation, said presidential aspirants must be subjected to rigorous scrutiny on their experience, capacity, track record and plans for the country before being entrusted with leadership.

“I don’t think we should be testing. We’re in such dire states right now. We should actually grill whoever wants to take any responsible position in the public space today.”

The former governor, who governed Cross River State between 1999 and 2007, described Nigeria’s situation as a disaster but said the country could still recover if there was a change in direction.

“We’re already in a disaster. This is a disaster. But it’s repairable,” he said.

Duke said the worsening economic situation, rising poverty and insecurity across the country had made competent and purposeful leadership more urgent.

“If we continue this way, where year after year poverty increases, statistically, not our statistics, international statistics, year after year we’re getting poorer, year after year our security is impaired. I mean, look at what’s going on in the North. And it is creeping southwards.”

He said the uneven deterioration in living conditions across the country required deliberate intervention by government.

“There are sections of the country that are getting poorer faster than other sections of the country. You’ve got to mitigate that. And he’s not taking us in that direction.”

While assessing the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Duke acknowledged the President’s political experience and described him as a formidable politician, but said his concern was with governance.

“He’s a formidable politician. My issue with him is governance, not politics. He’s been a senator; he’s been a two-time governor. Give it to him. He’s a formidable politician. My issue with him is governance, not politics.”

Duke rejected the suggestion that his criticism of Tinubu was based on a claim that he was personally better than the president.

“No. I didn’t say I’m better. I didn’t say I’m better. I’ll put in place a better governance structure than Bola Tinubu. That’s my conviction.”

According to Duke, the primary responsibility of government should be to create an environment where citizens can become productive, while ensuring that the country remains safe and orderly.

“The main essence, the main function of government is the optimal productivity of our citizens within a safe and orderly environment.

“I think that’s what the government is all about. Not just for people to administer or supervise over people, but to ensure that they are productive within a safe and orderly environment.”

He said investments in education, healthcare and infrastructure should ultimately be measured by their impact on the productivity and welfare of citizens.

“That’s why we send kids to school. That’s why we send them to hospitals. We build infrastructure. All towards the productivity of our citizens. That is the mission statement of the government. It changes the way we see the dynamics of government.”

Duke said his experience as Cross River governor demonstrated that governments could stimulate economic activity by identifying and developing the comparative advantages of their respective states.

“We wanted to prove that every federating unit in this country could also be an economic unit,” he said.

He said his administration focused on agriculture and tourism, among other sectors, as part of its strategy to create economic opportunities in Cross River.

“So we took our strengths, right? Agriculture, we have incredible land mass. But beyond that, we took a low-hanging fruit like tourism, which everyone thought wouldn’t work. And it worked spectacularly. It can be done. That can-do spirit has been proven before.”

The former governor also defended the Tinapa project initiated under his administration, saying it was successful when he left office and that subsequent questions about its fortunes should be directed at those who took over from him.

“Tinapa was one thing that you built in Cross River. It was a dream. To the extent that it was commissioned a month before I left office, it was successful. Going forward, I think the question should be addressed to those who took over from me.”

On the opposition coalition, Duke warned that the objective should not simply be to remove Tinubu from office and replace him with another politician.

He said opposition parties must first agree on a common vision for Nigeria before deciding who among them should lead.

“But we also have to have sincerity of purpose. It’s not just to remove one and put another face. The first thing is getting a commonality in objectives. Where do we want to take Nigeria to? Where do we think Nigeria ought to be at this time? Who best amongst the coalition partners can articulate that vision?”

Duke cautioned that simply assembling politicians united by opposition to the incumbent administration without agreeing on an alternative programme would amount to short-changing Nigerians.

“It shouldn’t be seen as a bunch of people trying to unseat a government or impose someone else. No, that would be wrong. And that would be shortchanging Nigerians.

“We must agree on where we ought to take Nigeria to and find a fitting vehicle to take us there.”

He said the coalition should then determine who had the capacity to implement the agreed programme.

“First of all, once we have a commonality and objective, the next question is who is best suited for this?” Duke said.

He reiterated that the country’s current challenges demanded that Nigerians subject every presidential aspirant to a serious assessment of competence, experience and capacity.