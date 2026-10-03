Xiaomi Reports 22% Nigeria Smartphone Share, Unveils New Redmi Models

Omolabake Fasogbon

Xiaomi has launched its latest Redmi Note 17 series in Nigeria, further strengthening its profile and market share in a segment where it currently holds 22 percent.

The smartphone brand also reported strong growth across its Nigerian operations, with its Redmi Note series surpassing 500 million units in global shipments.

In Nigeria, its tablet business recorded a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in volume, while its local Internet of Things (IoT) segment grew by 66 per cent in the first half of the year.

Country Manager for Xiaomi Nigeria, Vandy stated that the result was a part of wider momentum that saw Xiaomi rank 297th on the Fortune Global 500 this year, its eighth consecutive year on the list, and 229th on the Forbes Global 2000.

On the newly launched comprising Redmi Note 17, Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro 5G and Note 17 Pro Max 5Gy, Vandy said, “We are delivering on our core promise: premium innovation made accessible to everyone without sacrificing longevity,”

Dubbed “Titan Quality,” the new lineup’s strength lies in its 10,000mAh battery that lasts up to three days, water resistance that withstands submersion under two meters of water for 72 hours, a three-meter drop resistance, and added value through after-sales support.

Xiaomi Retail Manager, Nicole Ayadako added that the brand latest was a response to market realities.

“Rising prices are driving up costs and are making phones expensive. And as the prices go up, they expect better performance, lasting durability. Users need a long-term solution, not just a routine upgrade,” she said.

The new models will retail in Nigeria from N379,200 for the Redmi Note 17, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G starts at N559,000. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G has a starting price of N699,800.

Xiaomi also announced promotional offers, including complimentary accessories for qualifying purchases made on or before October 30.

The brand’s distribution partners also assured that new lineup would be made available through retail outlets nationwide.