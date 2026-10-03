Nehemiah Project Equips Africa’s Next Generation of Creative Talent

Omolabake Fasogbon

Africa’s projected population of 2.5 billion by 2050 places immense demand on the creative sector to nurture budding talent to withstand evolving expectations and remain relevant.

Currently valued at around $60 billion and projected to hit $200 billion by 2030, the regional creative economy, which includes Nigeria, remains fiscally vital and poised for explosive growth where output aligns with expanding demographic shift.

Committed to keeping the sector competitive and on track, ‘The Nehemiah Project’ is setting out to mentor and equip creatives to demands, while helping them find purpose.

Speaking on the initiative, singer and filmmaker, Eniola Akinbo-Niyola explained that while Nigeria is not short on talent, it lacks the structure to properly guide and develop it.

She revealed that the project stemmed from recent industry discussions among practitioners, where feedback spotted clear gaps in guiding emerging talent.

She declared that Nehemiah Project is a direct response to the concerns raised following the conversations.

“This is a structured mentorship initiative designed to connect emerging creatives with experienced professionals who can provide guidance, knowledge, access, and practical industry experience. The aim is to help young creatives develop not only their craft, but also the professionalism, discipline, and understanding required to build sustainable careers and contribute meaningfully to the creative economy,” she said.

Global Communications and Partnerships Strategist, Maliz Mahop noted that the project was designed to transform participants from talent into professionals and ultimately into national assets, using mentorship as a key development catalyst.