A Nation Without Purpose Cannot Find Its Way, Says Tony 

Sunday Ehigiator

Nigeria’s greatest challenge may not simply be a shortage of resources, ideas or talented people. It may be something deeper: a crisis of purpose. That is the central argument advanced by Pastor Tony Olukoyede, President of Four Streams Academy (4SA), who believes that the country’s recurring difficulties cannot be adequately addressed without returning to the foundations of values, vision, purpose and responsible leadership.

Speaking recently at the PurposeLife Center during an extended conversation with journalist and editor, Ayo Arowolo, Olukoyede described Nigeria’s difficulties as fundamentally structural, compounded by what he characterised as repeated leadership failures.

His prescription was not simply geographical or political restructuring. He argues for something deeper—a foundational restructuring of the Nigerian mindset and value system.

“We have to look at our value systems. What drives us?” he asks, insisting that a society must first understand what it values before it can determine where it is going.

The Purpose Question

At the heart of Olukoyede’s philosophy is a deceptively simple proposition: everything that exists has a purpose, and anything that operates outside its purpose eventually becomes dysfunctional.

He extends this principle beyond individuals to families, organisations, communities and nations.

According to him, purpose provides direction, while vision becomes the pathway through which purpose is pursued. A nation without a clear sense of purpose, he argues, will struggle to develop a shared vision capable of uniting its citizens across ethnic, cultural and religious differences.

This is why he believes values such as honour, respect, hard work, service, responsibility and regard for others must be deliberately cultivated from childhood.

His concern is that Nigeria’s definition of success has increasingly become associated with appearances, acquisition and the pursuit of money rather than the creation of value.

Purpose Before Provision

Olukoyede describes purpose and provision as two powerful forces that should work together.

People work because they have responsibilities and purposes to fulfil. Through their work, they create value. That value generates provision, which in turn enables them to fulfil their responsibilities and purpose. The problem begins, he argues, when the sequence is reversed—when people pursue money without first establishing the value they intend to create.

“Value will eventually create money,” is the essence of his argument. For him, this is not merely an economic principle but a philosophy of life. The entrepreneur should ask what problem he can solve. The professional should ask what value he can add. The citizen should ask what contribution he can make to society.

The underlying question becomes: “How can I be part of the solution?”

It is a mindset Olukoyede believes could change not only individual lives but the behaviour of communities and institutions. He illustrates the point with an experience from Johannesburg, where he once observed motorists navigating a busy intersection without functioning traffic lights or a traffic warden. Instead of everyone forcing their way through, motorists waited for one another and proceeded in an orderly manner. For Olukoyede, such conduct reflects something deeper than traffic management. It reflects values internalised by individuals.

The Four Streams Response

It is this philosophy that led to the establishment of the Four Streams Academy, a faith-based personal development institution designed to develop what Olukoyede calls “on-purpose leaders.”

The Academy operates through four broad schools: Entrepreneurship, Governance, Leadership and Innovative Technology. Its focus, he explains, is not conventional academic education but personal development—a kind of finishing school where people can sharpen their understanding of themselves, their abilities and their responsibilities.

The philosophy is built around the development of the “total man”—spirit, soul and body—and helping individuals discover, clarify and pursue their purpose. The entrepreneurship component is particularly concerned with helping people translate their abilities and talents into value creation.

The philosophy is deliberately inclusive. Although the Academy is faith-based and built around what Olukoyede describes as Godly principles, he says its programmes are open to people regardless of their religious background.

The PurposeLife Revolution

But Olukoyede’s vision extends beyond an academy. He describes what is unfolding around the PurposeLife initiative as a “PurposeLife Revolution”—a movement aimed at helping individuals reconnect with the reason they believe they were created and use their abilities to create value. He connects this thinking with the emerging idea of a “Purpose Economy”, arguing that the world may be moving into an era where purpose increasingly influences how people work, build organisations and define success.

For him, the essential declaration is: “I am here for a purpose.”

And if that is true, then every individual must discover how to turn that purpose into value.

The Greater Works Connection

The idea takes on an even deeper dimension within Olukoyede’s Christian worldview.

He sees the current moment as part of what he describes as a “Greater Works” revolution, drawing from Jesus’ words in John 14:12.

In his interpretation, the Christian journey should not end with personal salvation. There is also a responsibility to fulfil the broader purpose for which human beings were created—to create value, influence society and contribute meaningfully to the world around them. It is a philosophy that moves beyond the walls of the church. Greater works, in this context, become about impact. The banker can do greater works in banking. The teacher can do greater works in education. The entrepreneur can do greater works in business. The civil servant can do greater works in public service. The professional can do greater works within his or her own sphere of influence. The pulpit, therefore, is not the only place from which meaningful impact can be made.

A Retreat for Greater Works

That philosophy is currently being given practical expression at the PurposeLife Center, where Pastor Tony Olukoyede is hosting a special retreat focused on “Greater Works.”

The retreat commenced on Thursday and will conclude today, bringing together participants for a period of reflection, spiritual renewal, learning and a deeper examination of purpose and personal responsibility. The retreat fits directly into the philosophy behind the PurposeLife Center itself—a place Olukoyede describes as a space to “retreat, retrain and refire.”

His explanation is rooted in the belief that many of the people who eventually make significant impact often require seasons of withdrawal, reflection and preparation before returning to the wider world.

He points to biblical figures such as Moses, David, Daniel and Joseph as examples of people whose lives included periods of preparation before significant assignments. The PurposeLife Center is therefore designed not simply as a physical location but as an environment for recovery, reflection, spiritual formation and purposeful reinvention.

Beyond the Pursuit of Money

Perhaps the most provocative aspect of Olukoyede’s philosophy is his challenge to society’s conventional definition of success. He argues that a person who makes money the primary objective of life risks pursuing a shadow rather than substance.

His alternative is straightforward: Create value. Fulfil purpose. Let provision follow. It is an approach that places responsibility before entitlement and contribution before consumption. And it has implications for national development. A country in which citizens continually ask, “What can I get?” will inevitably produce a different social outcome from one in which citizens increasingly ask, “What can I contribute?”

For Olukoyede, the transformation of Nigeria must therefore begin not only in government offices but also in homes, schools, workplaces, businesses, churches and communities.

The Man Behind the Movement

Olukoyede is reluctant to embrace grand titles for himself. Asked how he would like to be described, he does not present himself as an apostle or guru. His preferred description is considerably simpler:

“I’m just a man on-purpose.” He describes himself as a child of God, a work in progress and someone committed to being a blessing to his generation. That humility is consistent with the philosophy he advocates. The PurposeLife message is not presented as a destination already reached but as a continuing journey of learning, alignment, service and value creation.

A Challenge to Nigerians

Ultimately, Olukoyede’s message is a challenge to rethink the question of national development. Perhaps the starting point is not only, “What is wrong with Nigeria?”

Perhaps it is also: What are Nigerians individually and collectively living for? What values are being transmitted to the next generation? What does success mean? What value are citizens creating? What responsibility does each person have within his or her own sphere? And, most importantly, are Nigerians prepared to move beyond complaining about the state of the country to becoming part of its solution? That is the challenge at the heart of the PurposeLife message.

As the Greater Works retreat enters its final day today, that message will be at the centre of the gathering.