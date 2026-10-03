Rotary Club of Eko Signature Charts Community Growth Through Corporate Synergy

Omolabake Fasogbon





The Rotary Club of Eko Signature has formally installed its Charter President, Rotarian Davina Ogbue, with a clear agenda to leverage corporate partnerships and professional networks for sustainable community development.

The installation ceremony in Lagos brought together business leaders, government representatives, and club’s officials who reiterated commitment to humanitarian service.



In her address, Ogbue emphasized that leadership in Rotary is ‘a call to action’ rather than prestige.

“We wanted to create a distinct space where the energy, talents and minds of the next generation could be seamlessly channeled into sustainable life-changing service. We began with 20 charter members and has already secured corporate sponsorships for its first projects”, she said.



The president also hinted at the club’s EcoHealth programs, stating they are designed to integrate human health, environmental sustainability, and community resilience.

“Our strategy is simple yet potent – to leverage our professional networks and affiliations and fully utilize corporate synergy. The first initiative, rehabilitation of sewage and toilet facilities at Victoria Island Secondary School, was fully funded by Jemma Tan Nigeria Limited” he disclosed.



Beyond sanitation, Ogbue said the club will be investing in maternal and child health at Igboefon Primary Health Center, empowerment programs for individuals and families, and waste management initiatives tied to recycling agencies.

He asserted that empowering one is to empower a whole family and several generations, noting that funds are being mobilized to execute key projects.



Guest speaker and a a past district governor, Rotarian Kola Sodipo explained that the club’s strength lies in pooling resources from members and corporate partners to deliver impactful projects worldwide.

.“True impact does not happen when we do everything for the community. It happens when we equip them with the skills, the knowledge and the resources to do it for themselves.



He hinted at future plan of the club which include sponsoring children’s education, and partnering with foundations focused on the girl child, calling for support from the public.

“Choose one project, make a commitment, and remember that no amount is too small to give,” he said.