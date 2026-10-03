Fubara Presents Staff of Office to Opobo Monarch, Urges Unity, Development

.To NYSC corps members: you are critical assets to Rivers’ growth

Blessing Ibunge Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has formally presented the Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office to the new Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, His Majesty King Charles Douglas Mac-Pepple Jaja, Jeki VI, urging him to promote peace, unity and inclusiveness throughout his reign.

Governor Fubara also described members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state as “critical assets to the growth and development of Rivers State.”

Speaking yesterday at the presentation ceremony at Government House, Port Harcourt, Fubara congratulated the monarch on his emergence and urged him to carry along other contenders in the selection process, describing them as “comrades” whose contributions remained important to the development of the kingdom.

The governor also explained his absence from the monarch’s coronation, saying it was occasioned by a call to higher national service.

Fubara said his administration had successfully managed the transition following the death of the late Amanyanabo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja, after a succession dispute that, according to him, had lasted more than 27 years.

He said the government deliberately worked to ensure that the selection and coronation of the new monarch were concluded peacefully and without fresh litigation.

“Our presence was not just in that process alone. Every logistics that were required, there is nobody that can say he’s the one that did it. We did it,” Fubara said.

“So, for those people who like using everything for politics, my absence was not an intentional thing; it was a call to service.”

The governor charged the new monarch to use his reign to promote development in education, healthcare and small businesses, describing these areas as important avenues for addressing youth unemployment and criminality.

He also urged the monarch to maintain zero tolerance for crime and to place the security and interests of Opobo above considerations of kinship.

Fubara further tasked the Alapu Council and titled citizens to move beyond ceremonial responsibilities and initiate projects that would produce visible development in the kingdom.

In his acceptance speech, King Jaja described the Staff of Office as more than a symbol of authority, saying it represented a sacred trust from the government and people of Rivers State.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Fubara, the Opobo Council of Alapu, elders, women, youths and other stakeholders for their confidence in his leadership.

The monarch pledged that Opobo Kingdom under his reign would remain “a dependable partner for peace, development and unity” in Rivers State

Fubara described corps members as critical assets for development at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area, while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch C Stream I Corps Members deployed to the state.

The governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Promise Oguzie, urged NYSC management to continually reform the scheme to meet the changing needs of Nigerian youths.

He charged the scheme to “evolve through pragmatic reforms that will continue to be relevant to the dynamics of today’s graduate youths.”

Fubara also called for an expansion of the scope and operations of NYSC’s flagship programmes, describing them as important to making the scheme more impactful, relevant and acceptable to Nigerians.

He further urged Corps Members to uphold integrity, honesty and patriotism, particularly when they are called upon to serve as ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2027 general elections.

According to him, they must “repay Nigerians the trust reposed in them by being intentional to play the part of integrity, honesty, patriotism and fear of God.”

Earlier, the NYSC Rivers State Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, expressed confidence in the readiness of the corps members to contribute positively to the state.

Oleghe said the corps members were “physically, mentally, psychologically and emotionally” prepared to serve the nation and make meaningful contributions across Rivers State.

He commended Governor Fubara for approving the construction of 1,000-capacity hostels each for male and female corps members, as well as a new NYSC state secretariat and State Coordinator’s lodge.

The state coordinator expressed optimism that contractors would soon be mobilised to site for the projects.

A total of 3,414 Corps Members took the oath of allegiance at the ceremony, administered by Justice Frank Onyiri on behalf of the Chief Judge of Rivers State.