No Law Stops Atiku from Addressing Tinubu By First Name, Says VP’s Aide

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Paul Ibe, spokesman for the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has defended Atiku’s decision to refer to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu simply as “Bola”, saying there is no Nigerian law that makes it an offence.

Ibe, in a post on X yesterday, said criticism of the former Vice President’s choice of words could not be turned into a criminal offence, arguing that Section 36(12) of the Constitution requires offences and their punishments to be prescribed by written law.

“Anyone claiming Atiku committed an offence should produce the law that says Nigerians must always prefix Bola Tinubu’s name with ‘President,’ ‘His Excellency’ or ‘Mr. President’,” Ibe said.

“There is no such law.”

The statement followed criticism of Atiku after he repeatedly referred to Tinubu as “Bola” while discussing issues including the cost of petrol and electricity. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had described the reference as “very disrespectful and discourteous”, while presidential spokesman Sunday Dare also criticised Atiku’s manner of addressing the President.

Ibe said the use of first names among political leaders was not unusual, citing former United States President Barack Obama’s public references to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel as “Angela” at official events.

He also cited Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression.

“People may debate Atiku’s style. They may say they would have preferred ‘President Tinubu’. That is their opinion,” Ibe said.

“But let us not invent an offence where none exists.

“Bola is his name. President is his office.”

Ibe, however, said the focus should be on the issues raised by Atiku in his Independence Anniversary address rather than the manner in which he addressed the President.