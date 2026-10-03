Obi-Kwankwaso Women Group Launches Nationwide Mobilisation for 2027

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A women’s support group backing the presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso has commenced a nationwide mobilisation campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections, with structures being established across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Obi-Kwankwaso National Women’s Support Group said its mobilisation drive formally commenced on October 1 following the inauguration of its national leadership, with a mandate to deepen grassroots engagement and expand support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential ticket.

The development comes as the Obi-Kwankwaso political movement intensifies preparations for the 2027 elections. Obi and Kwankwaso joined the NDC in May 2026, with Obi subsequently emerging as the party’s presidential candidate and Kwankwaso as his running mate.

The women’s group said its mobilisation would focus on women leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, young women and community organisers, who it intends to engage through a network of grassroots structures across the country.

The Convener and National Coordinator, Hon. Anwuli Ogbechi, said the organisation had brought together women from different regions and backgrounds to increase women’s participation in political and community activities.

According to her, the group would deploy its state structures to organise town hall meetings, community forums and other grassroots engagements as it seeks to build a wider support base for the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

Ogbechi said the organisation’s activities would go beyond electoral mobilisation, adding that it would undertake leadership mentoring and political education for young women, professional engagement with entrepreneurs and women in the diaspora, as well as community-based initiatives.

She also listed medical and educational outreach programmes and inclusion initiatives for persons with disabilities and other underserved communities among the group’s planned activities.

The group’s national leadership includes Mairo Musa Abubakar, Vice Coordinator, North; Pastor Basiratu Musa Ibijoke, Deputy Coordinator, South; Lolo Victoria Mgbor Odogwu, General Secretary; Tina Ohwo, Organising Secretary; and Hajia Fadimatu Atiku Danrimi, Treasurer.

Others are Chika Ibe, Financial Secretary; Barr. Igbinlade Oluwagboyinmi Oluwatunmise, Legal Adviser; Chinyere O. Ejike and Blessing Okoli, Publicity Secretaries; Esther Ajayi-Adetayo, Welfare Officer; and Comrade Ifeoma Uchechukwu, FCT and National Director of Interfaith and Intertribal Affairs.

The latest mobilisation initiative comes amid wider efforts by the Obi-Kwankwaso movement to establish campaign structures ahead of the 2027 presidential contest. The movement recently constituted a 59-member presidential campaign council comprising state and zonal coordinators as well as officials responsible for mobilisation, women’s affairs, strategy, legal affairs and other areas.

The women’s group said its immediate priority would be to expand its grassroots network, coordinate activities across the states and bring more women into its political and community engagement programmes as preparations for the 2027 election gather momentum.