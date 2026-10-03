Olu Jacobs Laid to Rest in Lagos, Nollywood, Nigeria Bid Icon Farewell

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Remains of late veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, were interred yesterday at a private cemetery, following a funeral service at This Present House Church in Lekki, Lagos.

Jacobs died at the age of 84 after a career spanning several decades and earning him recognition as one of Nigeria’s most respected actors.

The funeral ceremony which was permeated by a solemn atmosphere brought family members, colleagues, friends, dignitaries and several stars of the film industry to honour the late actor in a night of tributes and a service of songs held on Wednesday for his contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Among those in attendance were the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; former First Lady of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi and Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

Nollywood personalities at the event include Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Toyosi Adesanya, Ruth Kadiri, Stan Eze, Blessing Obasi, Rita Dominic, Ebele Okaro, Shaffy Bello, Hilda Dokubo, Ireti Doyle and Segun Arinze, Ireti Doyle, OC Ukeje, Patrick Doyle, Stephanie Okereke and Ernest Obi.

Born in 1942 to parents from Egba Alake, Jacobs spent his early years in Kano, where he attended Holy Trinity School. His passion for the performing arts developed after he watched a Hubert Ogunde concert party performance at the Colonial Hotel in Kano.

He subsequently moved to England, where he trained as an actor at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Jacobs began building his stage career in the 1970s. In 1972, he played The Boy in ‘A Taste of Honey’ at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

He later appeared in a number of British television productions, including ‘The Goodies,’ ‘Till Death Us Do Part’ and ‘Barlow at Large.’ In 1978, he portrayed President Mageeba in Michael Codron’s presentation of Sir Tom Stoppard’s play ‘Night and Day’.

After returning to Nigeria in 1990, Jacobs featured in the NTA detective series ‘The Third Eye’ before becoming a prominent figure in the country’s emerging Nollywood industry. He went on to act in hundreds of films and established himself as one of the most acclaimed performers in Nigerian cinema.

His career earned him several honours, including the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and an Icon Award from the Audio-Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS) in 2022.

Olu Jacobs’ passing was announced by his family on September 16, 2026.

The final burial rites commenced in Lagos with an evening defined by solemn hymns, evocative performances, glowing tributes, and humorous recollections of a life extraordinarily lived. At the heart of the gathering were his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their sons, Gbenga and Soji.

Opening the tributes, his son Soji shared intimate reflections on growing up in the shadow of a titan, emphasising that despite his father’s immense public persona, family always remained his top priority. “I didn’t really watch his films back then. For me, he was simply Dad.

“We were very close because he was magnetic and genuine in his movement,” he said. “As much as the industry loved him and as possessive as they were of him, he always drew a fine line between that world and ours. He protected our privacy fiercely.”

Colleagues spanning decades took the stage to recount their shared journeys with the man fondly remembered as the ‘Lion of Lufodo.’ Actor Norbert Young reflected on their years working together on the iconic 1980s detective series Third Eye, highlighting Jacobs’ discipline and professional mentorship.

“He loved to talk back then, and I loved to listen,” said Young. “I became the actor I am today from listening to him at least once a week during the time we shot ‘Third Eye.’”

Playwright and scholar Ahmed Yerima brought warmth and laughter to the solemn occasion, sharing a light-hearted anecdote about the intensity Jacobs brought to every role.

“The only time I forgot the lines in my own play was when Uncle Olu and I were playing a scene, and he started crying. I was like, ‘I never remembered writing tears into this scene.’ But he made that moment unforgettable,” the professor said.

Actresses Hilda Dokubo and Kate Henshaw focused their tributes on Jacobs’ paternal nature behind the scenes, recounting the quiet ways he cared for cast and crew members on set. Dokubo remembered being star struck when she first found herself working alongside Jacobs and Silva.

“I was mopping and not looking. He later touched me and I thought I would jump out of my skin, but he calmed me down and said, ‘Don’t worry, everything will be OK. Read with me.’ That was how I finally got comfortable,” she told the gathering.

Henshaw recalled his legendarily thoughtful preparation and generosity during long shooting days.

“Uncle Olu always came prepared with snacks and coffee. Once, when we were almost stranded on a remote set, Uncle Olu just said, ‘Never mind.’ He brought out his leather bag, and inside were mixed vegetables, sausages, and everything we needed,” she added.

For many of Nollywood’s most celebrated figures, Jacobs was more than a colleague; he was the benchmark of excellence whose praise could launch or define a career.

Sola Sobowale connected her long-standing friendship with Joke Silva, tracing back to an early industry circle that included Ayo Mogaji and Ngozi Nwosu, to share how Jacobs’ early validation fueled her confidence.

“Uncle Olu stood among us, looked at me, and said to the room, ‘Have you seen Sola Sobowale? She is a great actor.’ That moment changed everything for me,” Sobowale said.

Richard Mofe-Damijo expressed deep gratitude for Jacobs’ personal mentorship, recalling an unusual story Jacobs once shared about forgetting a line on stage to teach him a lifelong lesson about humility and focus.

He said, “That lesson has lived with me all my life. He said to me, ‘There are no small actors, and there are no small lines. But if you are not mindful of the small lines, you will become a small actor.’”

The evening of memories was garnished with a soulful performance from singer Yinka Davies, who delivered a stripped-back; piano-assisted medley that drew warm appreciation from the crowd, offering a harmonious farewell to a giant of African culture whose legacy remains firmly etched in history.