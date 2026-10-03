Abia’s Heritage Revival: Turning History, Nature into Tourism Goldmine

Boniface Okoro

For decades, Abia State has been known largely for its commercial energy, entrepreneurial spirit and industrial activities. But beneath the bustle of Aba and the administrative calm of Umuahia lies a rich collection of historical and natural heritage sites.

Now, the Abia State Government is seeking to turn that heritage into a major tourism attraction and a potential gateway to international recognition.

The government has approved the elevation of three prominent historical sites — the National War Museum, Ojukwu Bunker and Government College, all in Umuahia — as state monuments, in a move aimed at preserving their historical significance and positioning them for possible UNESCO heritage recognition.

Two natural attractions, Ibom Waterfall in Arochukwu and Ulochukwu Cave in Alayi, Bende Local Government Area, have also been designated State Natural Monuments.

The development reflects a broader attempt by the government to move heritage preservation beyond simply protecting old sites and towards using history, culture and nature as drivers of tourism, employment and economic activity.

At the centre of the initiative is the recognition that Abia’s history is not merely something to be remembered. Properly preserved and promoted, it can become an economic resource.

Announcing the approvals after the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said the heritage designations would strengthen efforts to preserve the state’s cultural and natural assets while improving their prospects for international recognition.

According to him, the sites have been elevated to heritage status to enhance the state’s tourism potential and position them for possible recognition as UNESCO Heritage Sites.

The National War Museum and Ojukwu Bunker are particularly significant to Nigeria’s modern history. Their preservation provides an opportunity for visitors, researchers and younger generations to engage with the country’s past through physical spaces rather than historical accounts alone.

The government’s ongoing intervention at the two sites appears to recognise this potential. Kanu disclosed that retrofitting of the Ojukwu Bunker and National War Museum had reached about 80 per cent completion and was expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Beyond preserving structures, the intervention could help improve the visitor experience and create the infrastructure required to transform historical sites into sustainable tourism destinations.

The approval for the development of the Ibom Waterfall Tourism Corridor in Arochukwu signals an attempt to create a more integrated tourism experience around one of the state’s natural attractions. Work is already underway, including the grading of access roads to the waterfall.

Improved accessibility could make the difference between a natural attraction known mainly to local communities and one capable of attracting visitors from other parts of Nigeria and beyond.

Abia is also looking beyond conventional heritage tourism. Aba has been designated a Creative and Innovative City, reflecting the city’s long-standing reputation for commerce, manufacturing, craftsmanship and creative enterprise.

The designation could provide a platform for presenting Aba not only as a commercial centre but also as a city whose entrepreneurial culture is itself part of Abia’s heritage.

The state government has commenced the erection of monuments at strategic locations to preserve the memory of people and events that have shaped Abia’s identity.

One of the most significant is a monument dedicated to the heroines of the 1929 Aba Women’s Riot. Their courage, resistance and leadership remain an important chapter in Nigeria’s colonial history and women’s political participation.

For Abia, the emerging heritage strategy therefore goes beyond monuments and tourist attractions. It represents an attempt to connect history, culture, nature, creativity and economic development.

If sustained, the initiative could give the state a stronger tourism identity while creating opportunities for hospitality businesses, tour operators, artisans, transport providers, guides and creative entrepreneurs.

The challenge, however, will be to ensure that preservation is matched by accessibility, professional management, sustained investment and effective promotion.

For a state endowed with historical memories, natural attractions and a powerful culture of enterprise, the emerging strategy offers an opportunity to turn the past into an asset for the future.