Rebuilding Nigeria’s Free Zones for Next Investment Wave

Nigeria’s Free Zones are entering a critical phase as government moves to modernise the regulatory framework, protect existing investments and position the zones to attract new capital, expand exports, create jobs and support emerging industries, writes Dike Onwuamaeze

Nigeria’s Free Zones have been an important part of the country’s investment and industrial landscape for more than three decades. They were established to attract investment, increase production and exports, create jobs, facilitate technology transfer and provide an operating environment capable of competing for increasingly mobile global capital.

Those objectives remain unchanged, what has changed is the environment in which the Free Zones operate. Global production and trade have evolved; services and digitally delivered exports now account for an increasing share of international commerce; Nigeria has enacted a new tax framework; Customs administration is becoming increasingly digital; the National Single Window is changing the architecture for trade facilitation. New forms of investment are emerging, while longstanding gaps in the administration and regulation of the Free Zones have become increasingly apparent.

The question before government is how to ensure that the framework created more than three decades ago remains fit for the economy Nigeria is building today and this is the context for the ongoing review of Nigeria’s Special Economic Zones legislative and regulatory framework.

The review did not begin with the recent public debate. Since 2024, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has worked with the Free Zone Authorities and other relevant institutions to examine the legal, fiscal and operational framework governing the ecosystem. That work became particularly important during the development of Nigeria’s new tax legislation, when the Ministry engaged extensively to ensure that the implications for existing investments and the competitiveness of the Free Zones were properly considered.

With the enactment of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, the need to align the regulatory framework with primary legislation became even more pressing. The Second Schedule to the Act now expressly addresses export processing and Free Zone entities, including the treatment of sales into the Nigerian Customs Territory, consistent with section 18(1)(e) of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Act, which permits an approved enterprise to sell up to 25% of its production into the Customs Territory.

The Tax Act further provides for the full taxation of profits from such sales from 1 January 2028, subject to the extension mechanism provided by law. The present regulatory exercise cannot rewrite these statutory provisions; its responsibility is to ensure that the Free Zone framework operates coherently within them.

This distinction matters. Market access, customs treatment, taxation and regulatory jurisdiction are related, but they are not the same thing. Whether an enterprise may sell into the Customs Territory is one question, the customs treatment of goods crossing that boundary is another, while the taxation of income arising from a transaction is another still. The statutory responsibilities of NEPZA, OGFZA, NCS, NRS and other regulators must ultimately be determined by the laws establishing their respective mandates. The ongoing review is therefore being undertaken against primary legislation, rather than attempting to use subsidiary regulations to recreate it.

Indeed, one of the lessons from the history of Nigeria’s Free Zones is the importance of maintaining this hierarchy. Administrative circulars, operational guidelines and regulatory practice cannot be allowed to acquire an effect inconsistent with an Act of the National Assembly. The revised framework must give investors certainty, but that certainty must be grounded in law. This is also why the current exercise has moved well beyond the first drafts circulated for consultation.

On 17 September, the Ministry convened operators, enterprises, regulators, professional advisers and other stakeholders to interrogate the proposed framework. Issues raised included the treatment of existing investments, transition arrangements, the export-to-domestic-sales framework, customs coordination, services supplied within the Zones, foreign exchange, tax reporting and the need to avoid multiple regulatory interfaces. Those concerns are informing the drafting now underway.

The Special Economic Zones Legislative and Regulatory Reform Committee held a dedicated drafting retreat over the past weekend, involving the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, NEPZA, OGFZA and the Federal Ministry of Justice. The process has also included direct technical engagements with the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Revenue Service, the National Single Window, the Nigeria Economic Zones Association and other stakeholders, with NCS and NRS participating in the drafting process on provisions that engage their respective statutory mandates.

Nigeria requires one coordinated Government interface without erasing the statutory responsibilities of individual agencies. The direction being examined is an integrated regulatory gateway in which investors do not have to navigate Government as a collection of disconnected institutions, while the legal authority of each competent regulator remains intact.

Technology will be critical to making that work, but technology is not being treated as a substitute for law. The National Single Window, integrated regulatory platforms, electronic inventory systems, coordinated inspections and better data exchange can significantly improve visibility and reduce duplication. But digitalisation works best when the underlying responsibilities of institutions are clear. This is precisely why legal and regulatory reform is proceeding alongside Government’s wider trade-facilitation reforms.

Another important part of the review concerns the role of private Zone Developers and Zone Management Companies. Private participation remains essential to the Free Zone model. Developers and operators invest in and manage infrastructure, premises, utilities, common services, security and the day-to-day operation of Zones. Those functions must be preserved and strengthened.

What requires greater clarity is the boundary between commercial zone development and management and public regulation. Comparative experience supports the formal recognition of Zone Developers and Zone Operators as distinct actors within the Free Zone framework, with their respective functions, rights and obligations clearly defined. This is a valid reform and consistent with international best practice. However, the NEPZA Act does not presently establish this distinct statutory architecture and it should not be created through subsidiary legislation. Formal recognition of Zone Developers and Zone Operators, including the legal framework governing their respective roles, will be provided through an amendment to the NEPZA Act – one of the tasks before the SEZs Legislative and Regulatory Committee.

International experience supports that distinction. In Kenya, for example, developers, operators and enterprises are separately recognised within primary legislation, while the statutory Authority retains the licensing framework. Ghana similarly accommodates extensive private development and management while maintaining public regulatory authority. Nigeria’s longer-term legislative review is examining how a clearer Developer-Operator-Enterprise architecture can be reflected in primary legislation.

The review is also looking forward – Nigeria’s Free Zones cannot remain designed exclusively around the movement of physical goods, factories and warehouses. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently moved the Digital Free Zones initiative into its implementation phase as part of the Administration’s drive to enable Nigerian technology and services businesses to raise capital globally, employ Nigerians and export from Nigeria.

That creates a wider challenge for the Free Zone framework: how to accommodate technology, digitally delivered services, intellectual property, creative industries and other modern economic activities while maintaining regulatory substance and protecting the integrity of the regime. The answer will require both regulatory innovation and, where necessary, legislative reform.

Investor certainty is equally central to this work – Existing investments cannot be treated casually. Equally, an administrative arrangement cannot permanently override subsequent primary legislation. The drafting exercise is therefore considering transition arrangements capable of distinguishing lawful accrued rights and existing regulatory approvals from administrative practices that have no continuing legal basis. That distinction protects legitimate investors while restoring certainty to the framework.

A Free Zone that attracts investment, produces for export, creates sustainable employment, earns foreign exchange, develops Nigerian suppliers and transfers technology is doing precisely what the policy was designed to achieve. Government has every interest in protecting and expanding such investment. But incentives must remain connected to the economic purpose for which they exist.

A modern Free Zone framework must therefore be able to measure investment, exports, employment, domestic linkages and other economic outcomes while maintaining the integrity of the concessions granted under law. This is the direction of the current reform.

The drafts circulated to stakeholders were exactly that: drafts. Consultation is meaningful only if Government is prepared to change its position when legal analysis, stakeholder evidence or implementation experience demonstrates that a provision should be reconsidered. Several issues are already being reconsidered through the ongoing drafting process.

The final framework will therefore not simply reproduce the consultation drafts, nor will every problem identified through this process necessarily be solved through Regulations. Where the desired reform requires a new statutory actor, a new regulatory power, a change to primary tax or customs law, or a stronger whole-of-government coordination mechanism, the proper legal instrument must be used.

Nigeria’s Free Zones do not need to be dismantled, they need a framework capable of preserving what works, correcting what does not, protecting legitimate investment and opening the system to the industries and exports that will define the next phase of Nigeria’s economy. That is the work now underway.

Clearly, a successful Free Zone should attract investment, increase exports, create sustainable employment, generate foreign exchange, develop Nigerian suppliers and facilitate technology transfer.

The reform framework proposes a stronger focus on measuring these outcomes while maintaining the integrity of concessions granted under the law.

The Nigeria Economic Zones Association (NEZA) has welcomed the consultation process while stressing the importance of protecting existing investments.

Its Executive Secretary, Mr. Toyin Elegbede, said: “Our members recognise the need for a strong, transparent and well-regulated Special Economic Zones regime, and we welcome the opportunity to engage government before the framework is finalised.

“Our priority is to ensure that the reforms address genuine gaps without creating new uncertainty for operators who have invested and modeled their investment on the strength of the existing regime at the time of investment.

“We are encouraged that the process remains consultative and that the concerns raised by operators are being taken into the ongoing drafting work. Ultimately, we all want the same thing: a competitive Free Zones ecosystem that attracts investment, protects legitimate businesses and delivers greater production and exports for Nigeria.”

The Chair of NEPZA, Hadi Mutallab, similarly said: “The reform of Nigeria’s Special Economic Zones is necessary to strengthen the integrity of the scheme and ensure that the incentives provided deliver the investment, production, jobs and exports for which they were intended.

“At the same time, we must protect legitimate operators who have invested in our Zones and ensure that the transition to the new framework is clear, predictable and does not undermine existing investments. The objective should be a stronger and more competitive Free Zones regime, that addresses abuse without weakening the investors who are doing the right thing.”

Indeed, Nigeria’s Free Zones need to evolve and their next chapter will depend on whether the country can build a system that protects legitimate investments, removes unnecessary regulatory friction and opens the door to the industries and exports that will define the future.