Kalu: Otti Has Failed Abia in All Sectors, I’ll Run State With Zero Tolerance For Corruption

Erizia Rubyjeana

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State, Kalu Kalu Agu, has accused Governor Alex Otti of failing the state across all sectors of its economy, stating that his administration would focus on applying public resources to the basic needs of Abia residents, with zero tolerance for corruption.

Speaking during an interview with ARISE NEWS yesterday, Agu challenged Otti to account for the projects his administration claims to have executed, particularly more than 400 roads said to have been constructed across the state.

“Let me start by making it very clear, so that I’ll be quoted beyond today, that Alex Otti has failed Abia in all sectors of the economy of Abia State, I am going in as a governor of Abia State for a proper and sincere application of the public resources to the basic needs of Abians with zero tolerance to corruption,” he said.

Agu said his administration would focus public spending on areas such as hospitals. “I am not here to disrupt Abians with 10-point agenda, 20-point agenda that will be abandoned within the first two or three months.”

He said public resources must be applied to the basic needs of residents. “When we apply these resources to all these sectors without tolerance to embezzlement, syphoning of public resources into personal pockets, we will have a prosperous Abia State.”

Agu also challenged the Otti’s administration to prove its claim of constructing more than 400 roads across the state.

“I will sponsor your station, at least two, three journalists or correspondents or your staff to Abia State. I will bear the cost so that we will move around Abia State so that let Alex Otti or his handlers or his aides, let them come and show Abians and the whole world the 400, over 400 roads he claimed he has constructed in Abia State,” he stressed.

Agu also questioned the reported spending on Hilux vehicles and challenged the state government to provide evidence of the vehicles.

“And we are challenging the Alex Otti government to show us proof of the 12 vehicles, the helix vehicles they now claimed they bought with 1.17 billion Naira.”

He further questioned the handling of funds allocated to the state and its local governments. “If your station will go to Ohafia local government and show one single project Alex Otti has done for the people of Ohafia local government, I will drop my gubernatorial ambition.”

He later repeated the challenge over a road in Ohafia, saying. “If we go to Ohafia local government, and that road is seen to be constructed by Alex Otti I would drop my gubernatorial ambition. And it will be known to the whole world that I came here to lie to the whole world.”

On youth development, Agu said his administration would work to change the mindset of young people and create opportunities that would discourage them from leaving Abia in search of better prospects.

“But erroneously, as a governor of Abia state, by the grace of God, on the 29th day of May, 2027, I will rebuild the thinking, first of all, of the young people in Abia state, that they don’t need to leave Abia to go to any place for a greener pasture.”

He also promised annual grants for talented young people in the state to develop their skills and talents within Abia.

“So, as a governor of Abia state, I will make sure that on a yearly basis, just like Elumelu does, I will gather the best brains among the young people of Abia state and give them grants to develop their talents, to develop their skills within Abia state.”

Agu said his broader plan was to use public resources to improve basic services while supporting young people and businesses within the state. “I am going in as a governor of Abia State for a proper and sincere application of the public resources to the basic needs of Abians with zero tolerance to corruption.”