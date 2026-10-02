Plateau Mining Row Escalates as Community Group Challenges Lease

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) has called on the federal government to revoke Mining Lease No. ML-129 covering the Latya community in Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, alleging irregularities in the issuance and administration of the lease.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Wednesday, the group claimed the mining lease being utilised by Dr. Joshua Egbagbe was obtained without adequate consultation with landowners and members of the host community.

The association also raised concerns over alleged arrests of community members and the deployment of security personnel to the mining site.

BYM urged the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, the Mining Cadastre Office and security agencies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the lease, verify its validity and review compliance with community development obligations required under Nigerian mining laws.

The group further called for an investigation into the deployment of police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel to the area, while demanding the withdrawal of security operatives from the site and the review of cases reportedly instituted against some community members.

However, responding to the allegations, Dr. Egbagbe, Managing Director of Mining Technologies Company Limited, maintained that the lease was lawfully acquired and remains valid and subsisting.

He said the company complied with statutory requirements and attributed the dispute to activities of alleged illegal miners operating within the lease area.

According to him, security agencies became involved following complaints and investigations into illegal mining activities.

Egbagbe also rejected claims that the company had failed in its community responsibilities, stating that efforts had been made to implement community development initiatives but were disrupted by recurring conflicts around the mining site.

He explained that the transition from an earlier lease designation to ML-129 followed a federal revalidation process that accompanied the migration of mining records from an analogue to a digital system.

While denying any wrongdoing, Egbagbe called for an independent committee comprising government officials, traditional leaders, security agencies, community representatives and the media to examine the issues and establish the facts.

The dispute has now placed the spotlight on federal and state authorities, who are being urged by both parties to intervene and provide clarity on the status of the mining lease and activities at the Latya mining site.