INEC Registers 9.3m Youths During Continuous Voter Register Exercise

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that a total of 9,324,349 young Nigerians were newly registered during the 2026 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercises.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the investiture ceremony of the newly appointed Youth Ambassadors in Abuja.

The chairman who was represented by the National Commissioner, Prof. Rhoda Gumus, said the figure underscored the growing importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

Amupitan in a statement issued yesterday INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, stressed the active involvement of young Nigerians was vital to strengthening and sustaining democracy.

According to him, this figure reinforces the critical role of active youth participation in Nigeria’s electoral process, which also helps in shaping electoral outcomes and strengthening public confidence in the democratic process.

The chairman explained that the appointment of the Youth Ambassadors was aimed at deepening the Commission’s engagement with young Nigerians and broadening their participation in the electoral process.

He added: “The appointment of these distinguished young Nigerians as INEC Youth Ambassadors is therefore a deliberate step towards strengthening the connection between the Commission and the youth population.

“We believe that the youths are more likely to engage with electoral information when it is communicated through credible, relatable and influential voices within their communities and social networks.”

The chairman urged the ambassadors to use their influence to raise voter awareness, promote peaceful and responsible participation, counter electoral misinformation and encourage young people to play an active role in shaping the nation’s democratic future.

Earlier, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Outreach and Partnership Committee (OPC), Prof. Kunle Ajayi, urged the Youth Ambassadors to speak against electoral violence and manipulation.

He also urged young people to protect their future and refuse to be used in activities that could endanger their lives or disrupt the electoral process.

On his part, the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, represented by the Deputy Director, Network and Social Mobilisation Department, Mrs. Lami Bature, urged the ambassadors to promote electoral awareness, peaceful participation and responsible citizenship.

Also, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Oniru, represented by the Director, Civic Values and Democracy Education, Dr. Olukemi Afolayan, urged the ambassadors to use their influence to promote civic responsibility, electoral integrity and peaceful participation ahead of the 2027 general election.

Meanwhile, the electoral body has presented the Certificate of Return to the winner of the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency by-election held on Saturday, 19 September 2026.

The certificate was presented to the member-elect, Hon. Kallamu MaiJama’a, by the National Commissioner supervising Gombe State, Rear Adm. Jamila Malafa (rtd) yesterday at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja

Hon. Kallamu MaiJama’a commended the Commission for the conduct of the election, describing the exercise as free, fair and credible.