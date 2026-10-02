Emir of Zazzau Tasks NAHCON to Ensure Efficiency in Hajj Administration

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Emir of Zazzau, Amb.Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has called for continuous improvements and sustained efficiency in the administration of Hajj exercises for Nigerian pilgrims.

He made the appeal when he paid a visit to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The royal father assured NAHCON of the traditional institution’s support and commended the leadership of the commission for its ongoing efforts to reform Hajj operations, noting the strategic planning and monumental task involved in managing the logistics for tens of thousands of pilgrims.

The royal father emphasized that the Zazzau Emirate, and the traditional institution at large, remain a critical stakeholder in mobilizing and sensitizing intending pilgrims to ensure a seamless exercise.

“Hajj is a significant spiritual journey, and the comfort, safety, and well-being of our people while fulfilling this religious obligation must remain paramount,” the Emir stated.

“We are here to offer our prayers, counsel, and support to NAHCON. We also urge the commission to sustain its drive toward structural efficiency, early preparations, and transparent communication to overcome recurring operational challenges.”

Responding, the Chairman of NAHCON, Amb Yusuf, expressed deep gratitude to the Emir of Zazzau for the historic visit, describing it as a major morale booster for the management and staff of the commission.

He briefed the royal father on the commission’s latest policy frameworks, digital innovations, and strategic partnerships aimed at reducing costs, improving accommodation and feeding arrangements, and streamlining the airlift of pilgrims.

The NAHCON boss assured the Emir that the commission would look into the valuable insights provided during the interaction, reiterating NAHCON’s commitment to delivering a world-class Hajj experience that meets the expectations of the Nigerian government and the Muslim Ummah.