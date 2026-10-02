  • Friday, 2nd October, 2026

Emir of Zazzau Tasks NAHCON to Ensure Efficiency in Hajj Administration

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Emir of Zazzau, Amb.Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has called for continuous improvements and sustained efficiency in the administration of Hajj exercises for Nigerian pilgrims.

He made the appeal when he paid a visit to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The royal father assured NAHCON of the traditional institution’s  support and commended the leadership of the commission for its ongoing efforts to reform Hajj operations, noting the strategic planning and monumental task involved in managing the logistics for tens of thousands of pilgrims.

 The royal father emphasized that the Zazzau Emirate, and the traditional institution at large, remain a critical stakeholder in mobilizing and sensitizing intending pilgrims to ensure a seamless exercise.

“Hajj is a significant spiritual journey, and the comfort, safety, and well-being of our people while fulfilling this religious obligation must remain paramount,” the Emir stated.

“We are here to offer our prayers, counsel, and  support to NAHCON. We also urge the commission to sustain its drive toward structural efficiency, early preparations, and transparent communication to overcome recurring operational challenges.”

Responding, the Chairman of NAHCON, Amb Yusuf, expressed deep gratitude to the Emir of Zazzau for the historic visit, describing it as a major morale booster for the management and staff of the commission.

He briefed the royal father on the commission’s latest policy frameworks, digital innovations, and strategic partnerships aimed at reducing costs, improving accommodation and feeding arrangements, and streamlining the airlift of pilgrims.

The NAHCON boss assured the Emir that the commission would look into the valuable insights provided during the interaction, reiterating NAHCON’s commitment to delivering a world-class Hajj experience that meets the expectations of the Nigerian government and the Muslim Ummah.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.