NPA Congratulates ANLCA on 72nd Anniversary, Reaffirms Support for Port Modernisation

Sunday Ehigiator

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has congratulated the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) on its 72nd anniversary, describing the association as a key player in Nigeria’s maritime logistics chain and international trade facilitation.

The NPA Managing Director, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, conveyed the goodwill message on behalf of the management and staff of the authority in a letter to the ANLCA National Secretariat in Lagos.

Dantsoho said ANLCA’s 72 years of continuous service since its establishment in 1954 was a testament to the association’s “resilience, professionalism, and enduring relevance” in facilitating international trade and contributing to national economic growth.

According to him, “Since your establishment in 1954, ANLCA has remained a cornerstone of Nigeria’s maritime logistics chain. Reaching over seven decades of continuous service is a testament to the resilience, professionalism, and enduring relevance of your association in facilitating international trade and driving national economic growth.”

The NPA boss noted that licensed customs agents remained “key trade facilitators and indispensable partners” at the nation’s port corridors, stressing their role in maintaining cargo fluidity, improving port operational efficiency and sustaining supply chains.

According to him, “The NPA deeply values the strategic relationship, constructive engagement, and mutual cooperation our organisations have cultivated over the years.”

Dantsoho further reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to strengthening the operating environment for customs brokers and freight logistics providers.

He said the NPA would continue to focus on modernising port infrastructure, enhancing digital port operations and maintaining an enabling business environment to support the growth of businesses operating within the maritime sector.

“As you commemorate 72 years of excellence, leadership, and service to the nation, we reaffirm our commitment to modernising port infrastructure, enhancing digital port operations, and maintaining an enabling business environment that empowers customs brokers and freight logistics providers to thrive,” he said.

Dantsoho wished the association a memorable anniversary celebration and expressed hope for continued growth, impactful leadership and stronger collaboration between ANLCA and the NPA. He added that the authority looked forward to, “many more years of impactful leadership, growth, and fruitful partnership in building a world-class maritime industry.”