‘Nigeria’s Progress Must Move from Macros to Micros’

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Convener of Prosperous Naija I See, Abiodun Oshinibosi, has called for a new mindset of constructive patriotism in Nigeria, urging citizens to acknowledge measurable national progress while remaining committed to addressing the country’s economic and social challenges.

Oshinibosi made the call on Wednesday at the Prosperous Naija I See Independence Countdown Finale, held on the eve of Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

Speaking to business leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, young Nigerians, media executives and other stakeholders, the convener said Nigeria’s development should be viewed as a house still under construction—one requiring continuous investment, maintenance, innovation and collective responsibility.

According to him, the central message of the initiative is that “what we consistently see influences what we eventually become,” but optimism must be matched by responsibility and action.

He said the initiative’s “Prosperous House” metaphor was deliberately used throughout the Independence countdown to demonstrate the different elements required to build a prosperous nation—from laying the foundation and raising the pillars to identifying leakages, installing systems, furnishing the structure and ultimately ensuring sustainability.

“The house itself is not prosperity. The people inside it are,” Oshinibosi said, stressing that the sustainability of any nation ultimately depends on the capacity and conduct of its citizens. The macros must become the micros’

Oshinibosi acknowledged recent economic reforms and improvements in selected macroeconomic indicators, while stressing that such progress must ultimately translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

He cited Nigeria’s reported 4.43 per cent real GDP growth in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3.89 per cent in the first quarter, as well as the moderation of headline inflation to 15.39 per cent in August, while noting that food inflation remained significantly higher.