NANS Declares Support for Insurance Sector Reform, Condemns Attempt to Derail Recapitalisation

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared unwavering support for the ongoing transformation agenda in the insurance sector and condemned attempts to derail the recapitalisation exercise.

Speaking yesterday at a press briefing, NANS National President said the apex student body representing over 40.1 million Nigerian students across universities, polytechnics and colleges of education stands firmly behind the reforms reshaping the industry.

He said it recognises the strategic importance of a strong, modern and resilient insurance sector to national economic development and commended the leadership of the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for initiating bold economic reforms.

President of the association noted the recapitalisation exercise is critical to strengthening the financial capacity, stability and global competitiveness of insurance institutions in Nigeria.

It warned against any attempt by vested interests to frustrate or derail the exercise, describing such moves as inimical to national interest and economic growth.

NANS reaffirmed its commitment to supporting policies that promote economic stability and protect the interest of Nigerian students and the general populace.