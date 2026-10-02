Concerned Indigenes, Stakeholders Call for Accountability of Funds from Oil Companies

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City





Indigenes and stakeholders of Orogho Dukedom in Edo South have raised the alarm over alleged activities of some oil companies and traditional rulers of the community.

Some indigenes of the community, who spoke to the journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Wednesday, said the oil companies in cohort with some of their leaders were cornering the resources meant to develop the community.

According to the representatives of the seven communities that make up the dukedom, their area has remained largely underdeveloped despite millions of naira that have been channelled through a particular monarch.

Osahon Imaru, the convener, alleged that misappropriation of funds meant for seven communities in the Dukedom, namely Orogho, Uwuo, Obagie Nunuamen, Iwevbo, Ugbigun, Obanakhoro and Ekhigbe, by the Enogie, Prince Patrick Osayande Akenzua, had been the order of the day.

Imaru stated that since the ascension of the present Enogie, several concerns had been raised by the stakeholders across the seven communities concerning the administration of the dukedom.

The convener also said one of the most worrisome concerns was the introduction of Enogie Representatives or Sub-Enogie in each of the seven communities, which he said had allegedly taken advantage of those positions to oppress the people whom the Enogie was expected to protect.

They expressed their worry over the alleged misappropriation of N38.5 million that was disbursed among ancestral land owners and the dukedom communities that NEW CROSS Petroleum’s pipeline transverse.

The group equally raised concerns regarding the alleged disposal of a large parcel of land in the Savannah area of Ere-Egwa farm without the knowledge or consent of the community leaders or the wider communities within the dukedom.

The people further stated that the land was subsequently recovered after well-meaning indigenes of the Orogho and Owuo communities intervened and stopped Ere-Egwa Farm from securing a Certificate of Occupancy (Cof O) from Edo State Ministry of Lands and Survey in respect of the land.

The group reiterated that the issues raised were not mere allegations made without basis, as relevant documents were in their possession and available for verification by the appropriate authorities.

They said having exhausted several avenues to resolve the issue internally, they decided to seek the intervention of the Palace of the Oba of Benin as the highest traditional authority relevant to the matter, which they said was followed by a letter submitted through the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council.

The group added that having discovered that the Enogie resorted to the oppressive and autocratic style of administration, which he exercised through the Enogie Representatives or Sub-Enogie, they were compelled to seek the intervention of Edo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Orhionmwon Local Government Council.

On the proposed election in the community, which was put on hold, the group considered the development significant as it demonstrated the importance of allowing the appropriate authorities to understand the underlying issues before any process that could further deepen division within the communities.

The group said they were not opposed to the traditional leadership, as they recognised and respected the Benin traditional institution and the historical significance of the Enogie institution. They said their concern was the manner in which the institution was being administered.

They advocated that the seven communities should be allowed to have meaningful participation in decisions affecting them.

The group called on the Oba of Benin, Edo State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Orhionmwon Local Government Council, and other relevant authorities to give the matter the necessary attention.

The concerned indigenes and Stakeholders concluded that their intervention on the issues was not a campaign against the institution of the Enogie, but a call for accountability and responsible administration.

They stated, “We believe that traditional institutions can only remain strong when they enjoy the confidence of the people they represent.

“Our struggle is, therefore, directed towards ensuring that the seven communities of Orogho Dukedom are governed through a system that promotes peace, justice, accountability, consultation, transparency and development.”