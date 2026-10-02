Franklin Nechi: Building the African Family’s Global Future

For Franklin Nechi, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, the conversation about second citizenship and global mobility is no longer about passports. It is about what African families can do with access – to build businesses, protect opportunity, create impact and leave a stronger legacy for the next generation, writes Victoria Ojiako

There is a moment in every successful person’s journey when the meaning of wealth begins to change. At first, it is about accumulation: buying the property, building the business, growing the investment portfolio, securing the family home. Then, perhaps gradually, the questions become different. Can my business operate beyond my home market? Can my children access the best opportunities available anywhere in the world? Can my family withstand an unexpected economic or geopolitical shock? Can the wealth I have built remain useful across generations?

For Franklin Nechi, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s foremost investment immigration firm, that evolution is at the heart of the new conversation about global mobility.

Nechi is not particularly interested in the popular perception of a second passport as a status symbol or a convenient travel document. His interest is in what lies behind it: access, preparedness, opportunity and legacy. That perspective has shaped Optiva’s thought leadership throughout 2026, beginning with the theme “Global Mobility as the New Wealth” and evolving into “Driving Wealth, Access and Social Impact Across Africa.”

As the year draws to a close, Nechi believes the conversation has reached its logical destination: “From Access to Legacy: Building the African Family’s Global Future.” The progression is deliberate. Access. Impact. Connection. Legacy. For Nechi, these are not four separate ideas. They are stages in a new African wealth philosophy. “Global mobility as the new wealth has not changed,” he says. “It has deepened. In Q1 we said it as a thesis. Today in Q3/4, we say it as a reality.” Then comes the sentence that perhaps best captures his thinking – “Wealth without access is stranded wealth.”

He explains that during the year, Optiva encountered clients who possessed substantial assets but found themselves constrained when they needed to execute an international business transaction, respond to a medical emergency or secure an educational opportunity for a child. “In 2026, access proved more valuable than asset,” he says. “That reinforced our thesis completely.”

FROM ACCUMULATION TO POSITIONING

For decades, African conversations about wealth have largely revolved around ownership – Land, Buildings, Businesses, Cash, Shares. Nechi believes a new generation is asking a different set of questions. “The old philosophy was accumulation. The new philosophy is positioning,” he says. “The previous generation asked, ‘How much land do you own?’ The next generation will ask, ‘In how many markets can you operate? How many currencies can your family earn and save in? How many doors can your children walk through without a visa barrier?’” That, in his view, is the shift from ownership to access. But Nechi is quick to warn against confusing access with accumulation of travel documents. “Access for its own sake is vanity,” he says. “Access must be converted into three things: opportunity for your business, options for your family, and impact for your community.” It is a distinction that is important. A globally mobile African entrepreneur, in this framework, is not simply someone who can travel easily. It is someone who can use international access to build supply chains, develop partnerships, attract investment, access knowledge and expand into new markets, while continuing to create value at home.

WHEN A PASSPORT BECOMES A STRATEGY

So when does a second passport become more than a travel document? Nechi’s answer is revealing. “The moment it stops being about you and starts being about your family.” He asks prospective clients to think beyond their next trip. “Where do I want my children to live, learn, work and thrive in the next 30 years, regardless of what happens in any one economy?” That changes the conversation entirely. In that context, international residency or citizenship can become part of a family’s broader planning architecture, alongside education, business expansion, investment diversification, succession and risk management. Nechi describes it as potentially an insurance policy, business tool and succession instrument. The underlying idea is simple: prepared families have options. And in an increasingly unpredictable world, options have value.

THE WORLD IS TIGHTENING

But the global mobility landscape is also changing. Governments are demanding greater transparency. Source-of-funds requirements are becoming more important. Due diligence is increasingly sophisticated. Immigration programmes evolve, and some pathways disappear or change their eligibility requirements. Nechi believes Africans entering 2027 must therefore approach global mobility with greater sophistication. He identifies three lessons from 2026. First, the era of what he calls “cheap, casual citizenship” is ending. Governments want transparency, credible applicants and legitimate sources of funds. Second, timing matters. “Windows open and close,” he says. “Those who waited lost opportunities.” Third, professional advice matters more than ever. “In a tightening world, who files your application is as important as what you file.” For prospective investors, his warning is equally direct: beware of promises that appear too good to be true. “If it sounds too cheap and too fast, it will be too risky,” he says. “Credibility is the new currency.” He expects robust jurisdictions with credible legal frameworks, strong due diligence and genuine economic substance to remain important to globally minded Africans in 2027.

THE ENTREPRENEUR WITHOUT BORDERS

Perhaps nowhere is Nechi’s philosophy more visible than in his understanding of African entrepreneurship. The modern African company can be headquartered in Lagos, have customers in Houston, investors in London and a technology team in Nairobi. For such a business, mobility is no longer a luxury. “Mobility is the operating system,” Nechi says. “You can have your headquarters in Victoria Island, but your clients are in Houston, your investors are in London, and your tech team is in Nairobi. Without mobility, you cannot close deals, you cannot build trust.” It is this reality that is changing the profile of the African entrepreneur. The globally competitive entrepreneur of the next decade, Nechi believes, will be globally compliant, globally mobile and globally credible. Such entrepreneurs may operate international business structures and maintain access to multiple markets and currencies, but remain anchored to Africa. “They will be at home anywhere, but their wealth will have an African anchor,” he says.

MOBILITY OR CAPITAL FLIGHT?

One of the more contentious perceptions surrounding global mobility is that obtaining a second citizenship or establishing international assets necessarily represent capital flight. Nechi strongly rejects that interpretation. “Global mobility does not mean capital flight; it means capital circulation,” he says. He argues that international access can allow African entrepreneurs and investors to create new channels for trade, partnerships and investment that ultimately benefit their businesses and communities at home. “Our clients are not moving money out to abandon Africa,” he says. “They are creating global access to bring money back in, through trade, through investment, through partnerships.” In this conception, being globally connected and being deeply African are not competing identities. They can reinforce each other.

THE PATRIOTISM QUESTION

Perhaps the most human dimension of the debate is the persistent suggestion that seeking another citizenship means wanting to leave Nigeria. Nechi sees it differently. He argues that many people who seek greater global mobility are successful precisely because they have built substantial businesses, careers and family lives in Nigeria, and now want to protect and expand those achievements. “Second citizenship is not about leaving Nigeria; it is about ensuring Nigeria does not leave you behind,” he says. For him, the choice is not between Nigeria and the world. It is about being Nigerian and being ready for the world. That sentiment provides a natural bridge to Optiva’s forthcoming Christmas feature in Airline inflight magazine. Its title is “Home for Christmas. Ready for the World.” The phrase captures the essence of Nechi’s philosophy: global ambition need not require disconnection from home. “You can be globally connected without being disconnected from home,” he says.

BUILDING THE NEXT GENERATION

Ultimately, however, Nechi’s conversation keeps returning to the family, the entrepreneur, the parent, the child, the future generation. That is why he believes the final measure of wealth should not simply be what today’s generation owns. It should be what tomorrow’s generation can do. The journey from access to legacy therefore becomes a much bigger proposition. Access gives families choices; connection links those choices to global markets and opportunities; impact turns opportunity into economic and social value; and legacy ensures that the benefits extend beyond one generation. As 2027 approaches, Nechi’s message is therefore less about acquiring a particular passport or choosing a particular destination than about adopting a new mindset. “Do not just build wealth. Build access. Do not just build access. Build impact. And do not just build for today. Build a legacy that will make your children proud to be Africans and ready for the world.”

It is a fitting conclusion to Optiva’s 2026 conversation, and perhaps an appropriate question for every African family contemplating the future, not simply what have we built? But what possibilities have we built for those who come after us?

For Nechi, that is where global mobility ultimately finds its meaning. Not in the document, not in the destination, but in the future that access makes possible.