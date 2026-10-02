DSVA Honours Sanwo-Olu, Others for Fight Against Domestic, Sexual Violence

• Gov receives Champion Against SGBV Award for supporting prevention, response initiatives

Sunday Ehigiator





Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has honoured Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other individuals, institutions, and organisations for their contributions to the prevention and response to domestic and sexual violence in the state.

The honours were presented at the Governor’s Commendation Night organised by the agency as part of activities marking the 2026 Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

The event brought together government leaders, law enforcement stakeholders, healthcare providers, civil society organisations, development partners and survivors to recognise efforts towards strengthening Lagos State’s response to domestic and sexual violence.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of Lagos State Champion Against SGBV Award to Sanwo-Olu in recognition of his “immense support, unwavering commitment, and invaluable contributions towards the prevention and elimination of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Lagos State”.

The governor, represented at the ceremony by the founder of Oasis Mediation and Solicitors, Mrs. Tawakalitu Toriola, commended frontline workers and institutional partners for their efforts in protecting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and building safer communities.

He said the evening was “not only about celebrating past milestones but also about inspiring all sectors of society to actively take responsibility for ending domestic and sexual violence”.

In his welcome address, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, who was represented by Director of Advisory Services, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Folashade Anibaba-Bossman, commended the awardees and partners for their commitment to strengthening the state’s response to domestic and sexual violence.

Pedro stressed “the importance of sustained collaboration among government institutions, law enforcement agencies, healthcare providers, civil society and other stakeholders in protecting survivors and ensuring access to justice”.

Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, expressed “deep appreciation to the awardees, partners, and state leadership” for their contributions to the fight against gender-based violence.

Vivour-Adeniyi said, “Combating gender-based violence requires a seamless, multi-sectoral approach connecting police units, health facilities, justice systems, social services, and civil society, with survivors remaining at the centre of all interventions.”

The agency also honoured institutions and individuals for outstanding contributions across key response sectors.

The Festac Family Support Unit (FSU), represented by ASP Okanlawon Yetunde, was named the Most Responsive Family Support Unit, while Family Social Services, Kosofe Local Government, represented by Mrs. Abosede Owovoriho, received the Family Social Service of the Year award.

In the healthcare sector, Ita Elewa Primary Health Centre, represented by Dr. Osagie Ehimeme, won the Most Responsive Primary Health Care award, while Somolu General Hospital, represented by its MD/CEO, Dr. Adesina Ayodele, was honoured as the Most Responsive General Hospital.

The Walk Against Rape and Indirect Discrimination Foundation (WARAID), represented by Mrs. Bunmi Onilude, received the NGO of the Year award.

The awards recognised contributions in areas, including rapid response, compassionate survivor care, healthcare delivery, child protection, community advocacy, and institutional collaboration.

Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining a “coordinated, survivor-centred framework”, while ensuring accessible legal, medical and psychosocial support services across the state.

DSVA urged citizens and institutions to, “Maintain the collective momentum towards creating a Lagos entirely free from domestic and sexual violence.”