2027: Shettima Mobilises Northern Artists’ Support for Tinubu’s Reelection

• Says president’s second term non-negotiable for Nigeria’s prosperity, national unity

•Northern-based professionals in creative industry pledge full support for Tinubu’s return, election of all APC candidates

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday urged northern-based professionals in the creative industry to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the interest of fairness and unity of the Nigerian project.

He said the president deserves the support of the North, assuring the group of Northern artists that the Tinubu administration will continue to support the growth of the entertainment industry in the region.

Speaking during an audience with a delegation of Northern Performing Artists under the auspices of Triple-R For Renewed Hope at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign office in Abuja, Shettima emphasised the region stands to benefit significantly from the administration’s creative economy initiatives.

According to him, the president deserves the collective support of the North, as the federal government under his watch was implementing policies designed to empower local talent, stimulate cultural preservation, and generate economic opportunities through the creative arts.

Underscoring the importance of reciprocal support from Northern stakeholders to ensure the seamless execution of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Vice President assured the delegation that the federal government will continue to roll out targeted interventions to support regional artists, filmmakers, and musicians.

On the gains of the reforms being undertaken by the Tinubu administration, Shettima urged the group to remain steadfast with the government and the APC as a party, maintaining that the benefits of its programmes and policies will continue to manifest across different sectors in the coming months and years.

Earlier, Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, said the re-election of President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections would be based on facts and achievements, while urging support groups and individuals to be guided by the performance of the administration.

He also called on creative industry professionals to disregard claims by political opponents about the exclusion of the North in terms of appointments and projects, saying the region has been fairly treated by the current administration and remains an integral part of the country’s democratic journey.

In his remarks, Deputy Director General, Parliamentary Mobilization, APC Presidential Campaign Council and former governor of Katsina State, Hon Aminu Bello Masari, thanked the creative industry professionals for their resolve to support all APC candidates, including President Tinubu, in the forthcoming general elections.

He said the programmes of the Tinubu administration and its policies are positively impacting the fortunes of creative industries, urging professionals to leverage the opportunities enhanced by the administration to improve their lives and livelihoods.

Also speaking, former Kano State governor and erstwhile APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, thanked the group for their support and urged them to stand for justice, fairness, and inclusiveness to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

Acknowledging the commitment, love and passion of the group in supporting the party’s candidates across all levels, Ganduje insisted that Triple-R For Renewed Hope remained one of the most organic support groups of the APC in the country.

He advocated the enhancement of the entertainment industry in Nigeria through the provision of infrastructure and training of upcoming artistes from the region.

On his part, president of Triple-R For Renewed Hope, Alhaji Dauda Kahutu Rarara, pledged the support of the group for the reelection of President Tinubu and all other candidates of the party across the north.

He noted that northern Nigerian creatives remain focused on building a united front to support the reelection of President Tinubu and regional APC candidates.

He said the support of northern-based professionals was organic and based on performance, noting that all professionals in the film industry from the northern part of the country were united in supporting all APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Also, National Chairman of the group, Alhaji Lawan Ahmad, and Secretary of Triple-R For Renewed Hope, Alhaji Ahmad Bifa, who spoke separately, expressed their readiness to work for the success of President Tinubu and all the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

They sought the support of the federal government in the reorganisation of the creative industry in northern Nigeria, particularly in the provision of the necessary infrastructure and wellbeing of professionals.