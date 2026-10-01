At Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, Leaders, Others Express Mixed Feelings

First Lady, Akpabio, Barau, Mark, Yilwatda, Sanwo-Olu, Mohammed, Oborevwori, others urge unity, peace, renewed faith in nation

Workers will resist attempt to rig elections, intimidate voters, NLC declares, demands fuel price reduction

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Adedayo Akinwale, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Nigerian leaders across faiths, interests, and political leanings have expressed mixed feelings as the country marks her 66th Independence Anniversary today.



Despite their reservations, a collective optimism for the future resonated among those who expressed their thoughts yesterday ahead of today’s Independence Day.



While some sought citizens’ renewed faith in the country, others were confident of the fact that the country was headed in the right direction.

First Lady Seeks Nation’s Diversity Nurtured Via Tolerance, Unity and Others



First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, stressed the need for Nigeria’s diversity to be nurtured through peace, tolerance, dialogue, unity, and love.

In a message issued to commemorate the 66th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence, the first lady declared, “Our diversity remains one of our greatest assets; we must continue to nurture it through peace, tolerance, dialogue, unity, and love for country.”

She enjoined Nigerians to continue to choose love over division, peace over conflict, and hope over despair, “as we work together towards attaining the Nigeria of our dreams.”



Mrs Tinubu, in the five -paragraph release, stated, “As Nigeria marks 66 years of independence, we celebrate the remarkable journey of a resilient nation and honour the sacrifices of those who laid the foundation for our freedom.

“Since gaining independence in 1960, we have overcome various challenges, embraced change, and continued to build a stronger and more prosperous nation.”



She stated, “Our diversity remains one of our greatest assets; we must continue to nurture it through peace, tolerance, dialogue, unity, and love for country. As Martin Luther King Jr. once reminded us, ‘Love is the most durable power in the world’.



“May we continue to choose love over division, peace over conflict, and hope over despair, as we work together towards attaining the Nigeria of our dreams. I pray that Almighty God bless Nigeria, protect our people, strengthen our unity, guide our leaders, and grant our nation enduring peace, prosperity, and progress. Happy 66th Independence Anniversary, Nigeria!”

Akpabio Urges Unity, Love, Faith in Nation’s Future



President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to national unity, love, and collective responsibility as the country marks its 66th Independence Anniversary.



Akpabio, in a goodwill message issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians at home and abroad, describing Nigeria as “our destiny, our duty, our future”.



The senate president said the anniversary offered Nigerians an opportunity to celebrate the country’s journey since independence, honour the sacrifices of its founding fathers, and reaffirm faith in the nation’s future.



He said, “On behalf of the Senate, the 10th National Assembly and my family, I extend warm felicitations to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Nigerians everywhere on our 66th Independence Anniversary.



“Today, we celebrate the gift of nationhood and the enduring promise of our beloved country.”



According to him, 66 years after the national flag was raised to signify Nigeria’s independence, the aspirations of freedom, self-government, and national development that inspired the country’s founding remain relevant.



Akpabio said, “Sixty-six years ago, our national flag rose to proclaim the birth of an independent Nigeria. With it rose the hopes of millions: the hope of freedom, the dignity of self-government and the conviction that we could shape our own destiny.

“That flag still flies, and that promise still calls us forward.”

Barau Urges Renewed Faith in Nation



Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, urged Nigerians to renew their faith in the country and remain committed to building a stronger, more prosperous, and secure country.



Barau, in a goodwill message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, called on Nigerians to reflect on the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers and uphold the ideals of unity, peace, justice, tolerance, and collective development.



He acknowledged that Nigeria had recorded significant progress since independence, but said the country had continued to face challenges requiring unity of purpose, resilience, and a shared commitment to national development.



Barau said, “After 66 years of independence, our country has made significant progress, even as we continue to confront challenges. With unity of purpose, resilience and faith in our collective capacity, Nigeria will overcome its present difficulties and emerge stronger.”



Barau urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration in implementing the policies and programmes of the Renewed Hope Agenda, saying cooperation between citizens and government is essential to achieving national development.



He stated, “With the cooperation of Nigerians, we will build a stronger, more prosperous and more secure nation. This is a time to remain hopeful and committed to the task of nation-building.



“We must all play our part in building the Nigeria we desire.”

Yilwatda: We’re on Path to Stronger, More Prosperous Nation



National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said Nigeria was on the path to a stronger and more prosperous nation.



Yilwatda stated that the Tinubu administration inherited a difficult economic situation and took the politically difficult decision to undertake fundamental reforms designed to correct longstanding structural distortions and place the economy on a more sustainable footing.

Yilwatda, in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, commemorating Nigeria’s 66 Independence Day celebration, commended citizens for their sacrifices, patience and determination in navigating the difficult challenges confronting the country.



The chairman stressed that Nigeria’s journey since independence had not been without difficulties, but the country had consistently demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to overcome adversity, reinvent itself, and move forward.



He stated that the removal of the petrol subsidy, reforms to the foreign-exchange market, efforts to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation, monetary and fiscal reforms, were measures aimed at attracting investment and strengthening productive sectors of the economy.

Mark Seeks Renewed Devotion to Unity



Former Senate President and National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, appealed to citizens and leaders to renew their commitment to the unity, peace, stability, and development of the country.



Mark, in a goodwill message to Nigerians, described the attainment of independence from British colonial rule as a defining milestone in the country’s history and a testament to the resilience, courage, and enduring aspirations of the Nigerian people.



He said 66 years after independence, the occasion should not merely be a celebration of the past but an opportunity for sober reflection on the journey so far and a renewed determination to build a Nigeria where justice, equity, security, and prosperity were accessible to all.

Mark said Nigeria possessed enormous human and material resources capable of transforming the country into a prosperous and globally respected nation. He stressed that the challenge was to harness the resources responsibly for the common good.



He stated, “At 66, our nation has every reason to celebrate, but we must also reflect deeply on our journey as a people. Independence was not simply the termination of colonial rule; it was the beginning of our collective responsibility to build a nation founded on justice, unity, peace and shared prosperity.



“Nigeria belongs to all of us. Our diversity should remain a source of strength, not division. We must continue to promote national unity, mutual respect and inclusion, while ensuring that every citizen, regardless of ethnic, religious, political or geographical background, has a sense of belonging.”

Uphold Patriotism, Founding Values, Sanwo-Olu Tasks Nigerians



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents, to uphold the country’s founding values of patriotism, resilience, and determination, stressing that the progress of Nigeria depends on the collective efforts of its people.

Sanwo-Olu advised Nigerians to respond to the country’s challenges with renewed faith, responsible citizenship, and collective action. He said Nigeria’s capacity to survive periods of adversity remained a reason to hope for a better future.



In his independence anniversary message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor said the Independence Day celebration was not only a reminder of the nation’s hard-earned freedom but also a call to renewed dedication to building a stronger and more prosperous country.



He praised the founding fathers and patriots of Nigeria, as well as current and former public office holders who had laboured since 1960 to ensure that Nigeria remained indivisible irrespective of religious, tribal, and ethnic differences.



Sanwo-Olu specially congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the 66 anniversary of Nigeria, saying the country is already witnessing growth and development under his leadership.



The governor implored citizens to demonstrate patriotism not merely through celebrations of national milestones but in their everyday actions that strengthen social cohesion, respect the rights of others, and contribute to national development.

Stay on Course, Oborevwori Urges Nigerians



Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, appealed to Nigerians to remain steadfast and united, saying sustained commitment to the current reform efforts is essential to achieving lasting development and prosperity.



Oborevwori, in his Independence Day message by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said, “There is hope on the horizon and brighter days ahead.”



He urged Deltans to continue to support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and the state government’s MORE Agenda, saying continuity and stability in governance are critical to delivering sustainable development.



The governor said his administration was complementing federal efforts through massive infrastructure projects, investment in renewable energy, job creation, and measures designed to attract foreign direct investment to Delta.



“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Oborevwori said, asking the citizens to remain patient, resilient and committed to the Nigerian project.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and pledged to continue to implement policies and programmes that would improve the living standards of the people and expand opportunities across the state.

Nigerians Must Reject Third-Class Country Status, Says Gbenga Hashim



Presidential candidate of Accord Party, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, challenged Nigerians to reject the idea that the country must remain a third-class nation.



Olawepo-Hashim urged citizens to take greater ownership of Nigeria’s future ahead of the 2027 presidential election.



In an Independence Day message released in Abuja, yesterday, Olawepo-Hashim explained that Nigeria’s prolonged underdevelopment was not the result of a lack of resources, but the failure to deploy the country’s enormous human, natural, and institutional capacity for transformation.

He identified poverty, human trafficking, insecurity, institutional capture, the weakening of the civil service, and the breakdown of security infrastructure among the factors holding the country back despite its enormous potential.



Olawepo-Hashim maintained that Nigeria’s young population should be transformed from a development challenge into the country’s greatest economic advantage through skills, education, employment, and productive opportunities.



“Nigeria is not a poor country. We have behaved like a poor country because we have consistently underutilised the enormous capacity available to us.”

NLC: Workers Will Resist Attempt to Rig 2027 General Poll, Intimidate Voters



Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) warned that workers would resist any attempt to rig the 2027 general election or intimidate voters, insisting that the choice of the people must be respected and prevail.

In an Independence Day message by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the congress said 66 years ago, the country’s founding fathers wrested the nation from colonial rule, believing independence would bring economic freedom, but today governance decisions had been captured by neoliberalism.



Ajaero stated, “Sixty-six years after independence, Nigeria has become a nation whose governance decisions have been captured by neoliberalism; an ideology that does not serve workers, does not serve the masses, does not serve the nation, but is designed to serve Western capital.”



He said from policy formulation to subsidy removal, wage suppression to price escalation, the beneficiaries were a tiny elite and international capital, while costs were borne by workers whose labour built the country.



NLC saluted workers, artisans, youths, women, retirees, and informal economy operators struggling for survival.



The congress said Nigeria was in full-scale survival crisis with real value of wages devoured by inflation. It said petrol now sold at N1,430 per litre or higher in major cities and more in remote areas, driving up food, school fees, rent, and transportation.



It described May 2023 petrol price hike as systematic assault on the working class, stating that three years after subsidy removal, promised infrastructure and social services remain mirage.



Ajaero said, “Where exactly did the subsidy savings go? Nigerians deserve an answer, and they deserve it now.”



He lamented that Africa’s largest oil producer depended on imported refined petroleum while four publicly owned refineries remained comatose, a policy choice favouring importers and Western refining capital.



NLC listed five immediate demands: immediate reduction in petrol price to cut inflation transmission; nationwide wage award for all federal, state and local government workers; implementation of tax relief agreed in October 2023 MoU with labour; expedited new national minimum wage negotiation to replace N70,000 already destroyed by inflation; and reduction in cost of governance.



It also demanded massive investment in roads, hospitals, and schools, and creation of opportunities for youths, in order to discourage perilous migration across the Sahara and Mediterranean.



On insecurity, NLC said nearly 2,000 Nigerians died from violence in the first quarter of 2026, stating that farmers cannot farm and poverty and inequality remain fertile soil for crime.



It stated, “As campaigns rage on for the 2027 general election, we warn all political forces that the choice of the people must be respected.

“Any attempt to manipulate elections, intimidate voters, or exploit divisive rhetoric to incite ethnic and religious antagonism will be unacceptable.”



Ajaero said NLC will at the appropriate time use Workers’ Charter to indicate which policies and candidates deserved working class support. But he said the congress will never accept workers being treated as dispensable electoral tools.

LP: Despite Missed Opportunities, Failed Hopes, There’s Much to Celebrate



Labour Party (LP) acknowledged the many missed opportunities and unfulfilled expectations over the decades, but stated that there was still much to celebrate.



In a statement by LP National Publicity Secretary, Ken Enuma Asogwa, the party said, ‘’Our continued existence as one indivisible nation, despite the numerous challenges we have confronted over the past 66 years, speaks to our collective resolve and our understanding that our strength lies in our unity and diversity.



‘’Granted, Nigerians are today burdened by myriad economic and security challenges, some of which are the consequences of successive years of ineffective leadership and governance.



‘’Yet, as we continue to strive and hope for a better future, the Labour Party urges our beleaguered citizens not to despair.”

LP said, ‘’There will surely be joy in the morning. It would be a double tragedy for a people who have endured years of misrule to now surrender hope for their country.



“We must remember that meaningful change will only come when we, as citizens, rise to hold our leaders accountable, an obligation that cannot be fulfilled through resignation or despair.’’

Yoruba Group Demands Talks on Nigeria’s Constitutional Future



A coalition advocating Yoruba self-determination called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to urgently facilitate dialogue among Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities on the country’s constitutional future, including the possibility of an independent Oduduwa/Yoruba Nation.

Committee for the Actualisation of Yoruba Self Determination (CAYSD), in a statement commemorating Nigeria’s independence anniversary, said it was commencing an “organised, legal, peaceful, and democratic examination” of self-determination and the possible creation of a Yoruba Nation.



The statement was signed on behalf of the group by Professor Ademola Araoye and endorsed by prominent members, including Professor Banji Akintoye, Senator Femi Okurounmu, and Dr. Akin Fapohunda.



The statement said self-determination marked a new phase in the group’s campaign for the political future of the Yoruba people.

CAYSD said the current position represented a shift from its longstanding advocacy for the restructuring of Nigeria into a genuine federation. It said repeated attempts to achieve substantial autonomy for the country’s constituent regions had failed.



CAYSD said it, therefore, wanted peaceful self-determination, including the possibility of an Oduduwa Nation, brought into public discourse and subjected to constitutional engagement and democratic consideration.



It also stressed that its campaign would not involve violence, ethnic intimidation, armed mobilisation, attacks on public institutions, or coercion of communities.

Gwarzo Seeks Unity, Good Governance



The Kano State governorship candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, congratulated Nigerians, especially Kano residents, on the occasion of the country’s 66th Independence Anniversary.



Gwarzo called for renewed commitment to unity, democratic values, good governance, and economic development.



In a statement by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Gwarzo said Nigeria’s independence should not merely be celebrated with ceremonies and speeches, but should serve as a reminder of the responsibility of leaders and citizens to build a nation where every Nigerian can live with dignity, security, and hope.



The NDC candidate said the country’s 66 years of independence had demonstrated the resilience and determination of Nigerians, despite challenges confronting the country.



He urged political leaders at all levels to place the interests of the people above personal and partisan considerations, stressing that leadership should be measured by its impact on the lives of citizens.

Oyintiloye: Tinubu’s Reforms Yielding Gains



An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu since May 2023 had reshaped Nigeria’s economic direction, with gains recorded in some key areas.



However, Oyintiloye acknowledged continuing pressure on household welfare, purchasing power, and the cost of living.

He expressed his thoughts during a media briefing in Osogbo.



Oyintiloye said as Nigeria marked its 66th Independence Anniversary, a fair assessment of the economy required comparing the situation inherited in 2023 with developments under the Tinubu administration’s reform programme.



He said the administration inherited an economy facing foreign exchange shortages, weak crude oil production, the financial burden of petrol subsidy, low government revenue, heavy debt-service obligations, infrastructure deficits, and widespread poverty.



According to him, the removal of petrol subsidy and reforms in the foreign exchange market represented major policy shifts, complemented by efforts to strengthen revenue mobilisation, investment and production.



Oyintiloye said the reforms had been credited with improving the country’s trade balance, unifying the exchange-rate system, rebuilding foreign exchange reserves, raising tax revenue, reducing debt-service pressure, containing fiscal deficits, and curbing excessive Ways and Means financing.

NSCDC Deploys Men Nationwide, Vows to Protect Critical Assets During Independence



Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) ordered a nationwide security deployment to protect critical national assets and infrastructure as Nigeria marks its 66th Independence Anniversary.



Commandant General of NSCDC, Professor Ahmed Audi, said the corps had deployed adequate personnel and operational resources across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure a peaceful celebration.



Audi, in a statement by the Corps’ National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commandant Babawale Afolabi, said the deployment would give special attention to strategic installations, public facilities, and other vulnerable locations considered susceptible to vandalism, sabotage, and other criminal activities.



He said the corps was fully prepared to discharge its statutory responsibilities and contribute to the maintenance of peace and national security before, during, and after the independence celebrations.



“The NSCDC remains fully prepared to discharge its statutory responsibilities and contribute effectively to the maintenance of peace and national security,” Audi said.



The CG added that the corps would sustain close collaboration with sister security agencies, relevant stakeholders, and communities to strengthen intelligence gathering and improve its capacity for rapid response to security threats.



Audi urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of security agencies by remaining vigilant and law-abiding throughout the celebrations.

He called on citizens to promptly report suspicious persons, activities or movements to the appropriate security authorities, stressing that public cooperation remains critical to effective security.

Bala Mohammed Urges Collective Responsibility



Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has called on Nigerians, particularly the people of Bauchi State, to remain united, peaceful and committed to building a prosperous and inclusive nation.



He made the call in his goodwill message commemorating Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, in which he congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad and acknowledged the resilience and enduring spirit of the people.



Mohammed said the anniversary provides an opportunity for Nigerians to celebrate the country’s free-dom, reflect on its journey since independence, appreciate the sacrifices of past generations and renew their commitment to building a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

He acknowledged the economic and social pressures confronting families and communities, particularly the rising cost of living, noting that the difficult circumstances should not diminish the people’s hope or confidence in the future.



The governor urged citizens to respond to present challenges with greater solidarity, patience and col-lective effort, stressing that unity, peace and the common good must remain above individual and sec-tional differences.



Mohammed emphasised that peace and security remainedd essential prerequisites for sustainable de-velopment and therefore called on citizens to uphold peaceful coexistence, tolerance, mutual respect and understanding across ethnic, religious, political and social divides.

“Public office is a sacred trust. It is temporary, and no individual holds it forever. What endures are the institutions we strengthen, the opportunities we create, the lives we touch and the foundations we lay for those who come after us,” the governor said.

Rights Activist: Our 66th Independence Anniversary Calls for Sober Reflection



A Kogi-based human rights activist and Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution (CHRCR), Idris Abdul, said the celebration of 66 years of Nigeria’s independence called for sober reflection.



In a press statement, Abdul explained that although the country might not have been where it ought to be, 66 years was a long journey in nation building.



He said Nigeria had remained one indivisible nation, despite the tribulations, and challenges.

Abdul stated that Nigeria had cause to celebrate at 66.



He pointed out that the challenges ranged from insecurity, corruption, and poverty, to economic deprivation, unemployment, inflation, and lack of youth participation in leadership and governance.