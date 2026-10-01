Yilwatda: FG’s Agencies Must Contribute to Realisation of Tinubu’s $1trn Economy Vision

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, yesterday said every federal government agency and parastatals must contribute to the realisation of President Bola Tinubu’s $1 trillion economic vision.

He added that the objective was not the responsibility of the government alone, saying it requires the participation of the private sector, public institutions, political stakeholders and ordinary Nigerians.

To this end, he charged political appointees and heads of federal agencies to see themselves as critical contributors to Tinubu’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy.

Yilwatda gave the charge in Abuja, while receiving members of a Forum of Chief Executive Officers of Federal Agencies at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

He noted that members of the Forum should not be seen merely as technocrats but as political appointees who earned the confidence of the President through competence, experience and commitment.

The chairman stressed that for every public office holder today, there are countless other qualified Nigerians who could occupy the same positions, adding that the opportunity must be justified through service, performance and loyalty.

He said Forums such as the CEOs’ Forum are important in bridging the information gap between government and the people, since they implement programmes that directly impact citizens.

The chairman stated: “Your appointments are not accidental. They are both professional and political responsibilities.

“When you accepted these positions, you accepted the duty not only to serve the nation but also to contribute to the success of the administration that entrusted you with those responsibilities.”

Yilwatda decried that many achievements of the Tinubu administration were not adequately communicated to the public.

“Significant work is being done across sectors, but many Nigerians do not hear about it. Achievements do not speak for themselves. They must be communicated clearly, consistently and credibly,” he said.

The chairman told the forum that the realisation of the $1 trillion economy was a collective effort.

The chairman, therefore, called on every agency to examine its mandate, programmes, budget and align them with the national objective of economic growth, job creation and national development, while also ensuring effective public communication.

His words: “That objective is not the responsibility of the government alone. It requires the participation of the private sector, public institutions, political stakeholders and ordinary Nigerians.”

“Every agency should be able to answer a simple question: What contribution is it making towards achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy?” he queried.

“Indifference is not an option, and appointees must actively work to ensure the success and continuity of the administration’s programmes,” he said.

The chairman stressed that the Renewed Hope Agenda was fundamentally about creating conditions for sustained economic growth, productivity, investment and prosperity.

Yilwatda said the administration has prioritised deep seaports, transportation networks, energy infrastructure and logistics corridors to transform Nigeria into a major economic hub for West and Central Africa.

He listed the coastal highway project, rail expansion, ports and logistics infrastructure, and reforms in the energy sector as components of a broader strategy to improve movement of goods, reduce costs, stimulate activity, create jobs and attract investment.

“These initiatives are not isolated projects. They are components of a broader strategy aimed at creating jobs, attracting investment, increasing productivity and strengthening Nigeria’s economic competitiveness,” he said.