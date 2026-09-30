Stakeholders Seek Stronger FG-Private Sector Synergy on Cancer Prevention in Nigeria

• 17 million girls receive vaccination

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Stakeholders have advocated stronger collaboration between the federal government and the private sector to accelerate cancer prevention and expand equitable access to care in Nigeria.

That was as the federal government said the number of girls that had received vaccination against cervical cancer as at September was over 18 million.

The call for more private sector collaboration was made at a high-level policy roundtable organised by MSD (Merck & Co.), in partnership with Africa Health Business (AHB), in Abuja.

The meeting had the theme, “Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination in Nigeria: Uniting Public and Private Sectors for Equitable Access.”

The roundtable focused on strengthening institutional alignment, expanding HPV vaccination, and exploring innovative financing for cervical cancer elimination.

MSD said private sector engagement was crucial to sustaining progress across prevention, screening, treatment, and financing.

The organisation stated that Nigeria had made cervical cancer elimination a national priority, with a dedicated strategic plan, aligning with WHO 90-70-90 targets.

Cervical cancer is also among the top three cancers covered by the Cancer Health Fund.

Since the national HPV vaccination programme was launched in October 2023, over 18 million girls aged between nine and 14 years have been vaccinated, making it one of the largest single-country efforts globally.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, MSD External Affairs Director for sub-Saharan Africa, Vuyo Mjekula said, “Despite the significant burden of cervical cancer in Nigeria, the country continues to make meaningful progress towards elimination.”

Mjekula added, “The opportunity now is to build on this momentum through stronger collaboration among government, private sector, healthcare providers, civil society and patient advocates.

“Greater private sector participation can complement government efforts, support sustainable access, and help extend reach of prevention initiatives to eligible populations beyond those covered by the national programme.”

Mjekula added, “MSD continues to play a key role in cervical cancer elimination in Nigeria through ensuring vaccine access to young adolescents and creating enlightenment.”

Director, Disease Control and Immunisation at National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Rufai Ahmed Garba, said NPHCDA provided oversight for immunisation and was responsible for driving HPV elimination policy.

He said as of September, Nigeria had vaccinated over 18 million girls, achieving about 76 per cent of target.

“The vaccine is now part of routine immunisation, free in public facilities for 9-year-olds, and available in private clinics for older age groups,” he said.

Garba said Nigeria recorded about 12,000 new cervical cancer cases and nearly 8,000 deaths yearly, describing it as a serious public health threat.

He warned that cases were now seen in younger women, citing two cases of stage 3 cancer in 23 and 26-year-olds at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

He identified poor adolescent health-seeking behaviour as a major gap, stating that girls rarely visit health facilities when well, prompting school and university campaigns.

For his part, Director, Cancer Prevention and Control at National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Dr. Usman Waziri, said challenges to timely diagnosis included low awareness, late presentation, affordability, and limited access to quality care.

Waziri said government had established six cancer centres across the geopolitical zones and was adding six more under the Renewed Hope Agenda, while NICRAT was piloting NISCAN – a hub-and-spoke early detection initiative currently operational in FCT with referral to Federal Medical Centre, Jabi.

He stated that government-led cervical screening was rolled out in Imo State in April and will expand to Niger and other states, while the Cancer Health Fund for indigent patients was being digitised to improve access.