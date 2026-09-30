Nigeria Hosts Creative Africa Nexus in Nov, Targets Global Markets With Creative Economy

• Lagos to deploy health, traffic, emergency measures for 10,000 participants

•All 36 states to showcase culture, products, investment opportunities

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has disclosed that Nigeria will use its hosting of the forthcoming Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Weekend 2026 as a major platform to transform the country’s creative economy into a stronger engine of trade, investment, exports, and job creation.

The four-day event is expected to feature programmes spanning music, film, fashion, gastronomy, literature, visual arts, sports and technology, alongside investment, financing, enterprise and market-access engagements.

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, as well as institutions responsible for foreign affairs, finance, customs, immigration, Central Bank of Nigeria, National Theatre, and Lagos State Government.

Security, health, transportation, immigration and hospitality agencies are also involved in the preparations.

Briefing newsmen at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, Oduwole stated that the event billed to hold in Lagos from November 5 to 8, would go beyond celebrating African creativity by connecting creators and creative enterprises with investors, financiers, technology providers, distributors, and international markets.

According to her, Nigeria’s strength in music, film, fashion, literature, visual arts, gastronomy, sports and other creative fields presents an opportunity to capture greater economic value from the country’s talent and contribute to the federal government’s broader ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

She stated, “For the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all states of the federation, CANEX is much more than a celebration of African creativity. It is a platform for trade, investment, enterprise and market access.

“We want to see partnerships formed, financing mobilised, intellectual property commercialised, businesses entering new markets and Nigerian creative enterprises scaling beyond our borders.”

She explained that the global economy was increasingly creating value through services, technology, content, intellectual property, and culture, stressing that Nigeria must position its creative industries to compete more effectively in that space.

She said, “Nigeria is already a major source of African music, film, fashion and creative content. The opportunity before us is to capture more of the economic value generated by that creativity.”

Oduwole said achieving that would require stronger connections between creators and the financial system, investors, distributors, technology companies, and international markets.

She said CANEX had been designed as a meeting point for the various components of the creative economy, rather than simply an exhibition or cultural showcase.

The minister said the scale of CANEX had necessitated a whole-of-government approach, given that the creative economy cut across several ministries, agencies and levels of government.

According to her, “It is literally like hosting the Olympics or the World Cup. The creative economy does not sit within one ministry or one institution. For creators and creative businesses to compete globally, the entire ecosystem must work.”

She said the participation of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, National Economic Council, and the 36 states would give the event a broad national character.

Each state, Oduwole said, would have a pavilion at CANEX, alongside private-sector exhibitors, creating an opportunity to showcase products, enterprises, culture and investment opportunities from across the country.

“We want creators, investors, businesses, young people and partners from across Nigeria to participate and take advantage of the opportunities that CANEX presents,” she said.

Lagos State, host of the event, said it had activated measures to manage the expected arrival of about 10,000 participants from Nigeria, Africa and other parts of the world.

Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Tudioni Bandu, said the state was determined to deploy the necessary resources and agencies to ensure a seamless event while showcasing Lagos’ cultural and creative strengths.

Bandu said infrastructure and the environment around the venue were being upgraded to facilitate access and movement.

“Lagos is not only the Centre of Excellence; it is a state that weaves and showcases all the cultural values that Nigeria is noted for.”

According to him, the state has activated relevant ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that visitors could access and leave the venue without unnecessary difficulties.