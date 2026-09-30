63 Lagos MDAs Receive Certificates for Compliance with Mandatory Health Insurance

Ayodeji Ake





Sixty-three Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Lagos State Government have received Certificates of Compliance for meeting requirements under the state’s Executive Order on mandatory subscription to social health insurance.

The certificates were presented yesterday, by the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, during the event organised by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA).

The Executive Order, signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on July 16, 2024, makes enrolment in the Lagos State Social Health Insurance Scheme mandatory for residents.

It is aimed at accelerating Universal Health Coverage and reducing financial barriers to accessing healthcare.

Speaking at the event, LASHMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said Lagos was beginning enforcement from its own public institutions by ensuring that MDAs complied with the provisions of the Executive Order.

She identified four key requirements for compliance: presentation of proof of ILERA EKO enrolment by residents accessing government services; enrolment of all staff, including non-Oracle and non-pensionable workers; inclusion of LASHMA’s official website URL on MDA websites; and provision of dedicated spaces for LASHMA personnel to verify enrolment and provide support.

Zamba said LASHMA constituted an MDA Engagement Team in October 2024 to create awareness and promote institutional compliance.

The engagement was subsequently strengthened through meetings with the Body of Permanent Secretaries in September 2025 and Heads of Agencies in December 2025.

She added that the Lagos State Health Scheme Enforcement Team was inaugurated by the Head of Service on January 21, 2026, to coordinate compliance monitoring across the public service.

According to her, the enforcement team conducted a baseline assessment of MDAs, followed by subsequent visits to evaluate progress.

She said 62 MDAs were initially found fully compliant, while another 21 achieved compliance following a later assessment.

However, Agoro said 63 MDAs were being recognised at Tuesday’s event, describing the achievement as a landmark in the implementation of social health insurance in Lagos.

“History is being made today as these 63 MDAs will be recognised and presented with Certificates of Compliance. No State in the country has ever done this,” Agoro said.

He stressed that the certificate was more than a ceremonial document, describing it as evidence of institutional compliance and leadership by example.

Agoro said compliance monitoring would continue periodically to ensure that MDAs sustain the requirements.

He disclosed that implementation of the Executive Order would be carried out in phases, beginning with MDAs before extending to other sectors and categories of residents.

The Head of Service directed MDAs yet to achieve full compliance to do so by November 30, 2026, urging Accounting Officers and Heads of Agencies to treat the directive as an institutional priority.

LASHMA has also trained Verification Officers and designated ILERA EKO Focal Persons across MDAs to verify enrolment and assist residents who are yet to register.

Agoro commended LASHMA, the enforcement team and compliant MDAs, saying their efforts would contribute to expanding health insurance coverage and advancing Universal Health Coverage across Lagos State.