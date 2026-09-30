Akpabio Preaches Against Violence as 2027 Campaigns Gather Momentum

• Urges Candidates to Reject Violence, Intimidation

•Says No Electoral Prize Is Worth a Nigerian Life

• Upper Chamber fixes security summit for October 12, adjourns plenary to October 13

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday warned political parties and candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections against violence and intimidation, declaring that no electoral victory was worth the life of any Nigerian.

Akpabio gave the warning in his welcome address as the Senate resumed plenary after its two-month recess, urging politicians to conduct their campaigns with honour and ensure that the contest for political offices did not divide the country.

He said the commencement of campaigns for the 2027 elections placed a responsibility on political actors to present their competing visions to Nigerians while recognising that the country would remain after the elections.

“Let the contest be vigorous; let it be open; and let every participant remember the country that must live together when the contest is over,” he said.

According to him, candidates seeking elective offices did not have to agree on every issue, but they should avoid actions capable of setting communities against one another on the basis of ethnicity, religion or regional identity.

“Those who seek office need not see eye to eye in order to walk hand in hand as Nigerians,” he said.

He added, “We can contend without setting community against community, faith against faith or one part of our Republic against another.

“Let every candidate make a case and answer hard questions. Let every citizen be free to decide. We must reject violence and intimidation, and resist the falsehoods that travel swiftly and leave distrust in their wake.

“No electoral prize is worth a Nigerian life. No victory deserves celebration if it leaves the nation wounded.”

Akpabio also charged senators to maintain the dignity of the National Assembly throughout the campaign season, stressing that lawmakers had a constitutional responsibility to continue serving Nigerians irrespective of their political affiliations.

He said the Senate, comprising lawmakers from different political parties, regions and backgrounds, should demonstrate that political differences could coexist with national unity.

He said, “This Senate must show the way. Within these walls sit men and women of different parties, regions and convictions, entrusted with the representation of one Republic.

“We shall continue to disagree, as a free Parliament must. Yet we must hear one another, conduct our affairs with dignity and fulfil our duties throughout the campaign season.”

The Senate President also expressed concern over the security situation in the country, particularly the abduction of Nigerians during the legislative recess.

He said families had continued to wait anxiously for loved ones taken by armed men in Marisa, Dekera Mosque and other parts of the country, while several communities had remained under the threat of violence.

“To those who mourn, to those who wait and to those who have been driven from their homes, we offer our sympathy. But sympathy alone cannot discharge our duty,” Akpabio said.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue captives and protect vulnerable communities, promising that the Senate would examine through legislation, appropriation and oversight what more could be done to tackle insecurity.

“So long as a single Nigerian languishes in captivity, a part of Nigeria is held captive; and this Chamber cannot call itself free of the burden,” he said.

Akpabio also raised concerns about the impact of flooding and the cost-of-living crisis on Nigerians, saying the Senate must assess government policies not only through statistics but also through their effects on ordinary citizens.

“When a farmer loses a harvest, our country loses food it can ill afford to spare. When a family loses its home, the nation has a stake in helping that family rise again,” he said.

He urged the relevant authorities to ensure that early warnings about floods translated into timely preparation, protection and relief for affected communities.

The Senate resumed against the backdrop of renewed legislative business, with President Bola Tinubu transmitting several executive communications and bills to the chamber for consideration.

Among the communications read by Akpabio was Tinubu’s request for the confirmation of Dr. Abdullahi Maikano Saidu as Chairman of the Board of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, alongside Mohammed Asmau, Mohammed Aliyu Makama and Suleiman Gidado, PhD, as members.

The nomination was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance for consideration and report within two weeks.

The President also forwarded the nomination of Engineer Sani Ndanusa as Non-Career Ambassador and High Commissioner to The Gambia. The communication was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Similarly, Tinubu sought the confirmation of Engineer Wakili Bukar as a member of the Federal Civil Service Commission representing Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States for a second and final five-year term. The nomination was referred to the Committee on Establishment.

On legislation, the President transmitted the National Postgraduate Medical College Amendment Bill, 2026, seeking to rename the institution and expand its mandate to award PhD degrees in clinical medicine, dentistry and related fields.

Another proposal, the National Research and Development Fund Establishment Bill, 2026, seeks to consolidate fragmented research funds across ministries, departments and agencies into a single competitive funding mechanism.

The proposed fund is also designed to promote collaboration among research agencies, universities and the private sector and support the commercialisation of indigenous technologies.

Tinubu further transmitted the 2026 Statutory Budget Proposal of the Niger Delta Development Commission, with priorities including youth empowerment, electricity, education, healthcare, security and agricultural productivity.

The Senate also noted that the President had assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Amendment Bill, 2026, which has consequently become law.

As the country approaches its 66th Independence anniversary, Akpabio urged Nigerians to remain committed to national unity, saying patriotism required confronting the country’s difficulties while continuing to build institutions capable of delivering better opportunities.

“Let us campaign with honour, debate with conviction and serve with humility. We have returned to this Chamber because Nigeria’s work continues,” he said.

The Senate President subsequently directed the relevant committees to expedite action on the presidential communications referred to them.

He announced the adjournment of Plenary to October 13 adding that the National Assembly Security Summit will hold on October 12 to 14.