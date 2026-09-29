  • Tuesday, 29th September, 2026

TCN Inspects Katsina Substation Ahead of Major Installation

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Katsina Sub-Region, and Imcomtel Engineering Limited have inspected the Katsina 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation ahead of the next major phase of equipment installation.

The inspection was led by the Assistant General Manager (Transmission), Katsina Sub-Region, Usman Idris, who received the Imcomtel delegation headed by Emmanuel Okafor.

The team assessed ongoing civil works, equipment locations and supporting infrastructure to determine the readiness of the facility for the next stage of the project, a statement from the company said.

The TCN stated that a key focus of the inspection was the site designated for two 100MVA power transformers delivered to the substation on July 9, 2026.

The transformers, once installed and commissioned, are expected to significantly increase transmission capacity in Katsina State and strengthen electricity delivery across the North-West region.

According to the TCN, the team also inspected four newly delivered control rooms to assess their readiness to accommodate critical protection, monitoring and control systems required for the operation of the substation.

The inspection provided an opportunity for TCN and Imcomtel to review outstanding technical requirements and site preparations ahead of the installation works.

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