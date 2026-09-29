RevoCube Unveils Port Solis, 100% Solar-Powered Eco-Destination in Lagos

Judith Okafor

RevoCube Links Group has unveiled Port Solis, a 100 per cent solar-powered sustainable city and multi-purpose eco-destination in Lagos, as the company seeks to demonstrate how renewable energy can support commercial and lifestyle developments. The launch drew government officials, industry leaders, technology experts, entrepreneurs, and media personalities, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye, and the CEO of EV World Africa and Renewable Lifestyle Engineering, Dr Seun Oluwalade.

Speaking at the event, RevoCube Group CEO, Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunkunle, said Port Solis brings together the company’s experience in technology, energy, mobility and real estate in a single destination. He emphasised that Port Solis is not merely an edifice, but a bold statement proving that sustainable living and commercial growth can seamlessly coexist.

“Today is not simply opening the doors to another commercial facility; it is about sharing a vision that we all believe in. A vision of what can happen when energy, sustainability, hospitality, technology, and responsible development are brought together intentionally in one destination. Innovation shouldn’t be science fiction; it should make life easier for people. We have always believed that innovation is most meaningful when it solves real problems and directly improves how people live, work, and do business.“ the CEO stated.

The project features upcycled shipping containers converted into living and commercial spaces, including Seven Knots, a short-stay lodge built from seven containers, as well as The Bridge, a multi-purpose event and innovation hub. Other facilities include Solis Bistro & Lounge, a spa and a hair salon, while the development’s infrastructure is supported by RevoCube Energies’ solar and inverter storage systems.

Ogunleye, who commended the investors and entrepreneurs behind Port Solis, said Lagos faces a significant electricity supply gap, noting that the state receives less than one gigawatt from the national grid despite its population of more than 25 million. He said the state requires at least six gigawatts to function effectively as a megacity, while demand is estimated at about 25 gigawatts, adding that the government is deploying renewable-energy systems across schools, healthcare facilities and other public assets and is considering incentives for developers that adopt green construction practices.

The event also featured discussions on renewable energy applications in transportation, electric mobility, education, hospitality and technology, with speakers highlighting infrastructure, power stability and energy-grid security challenges. The programme ended with a call for stronger collaboration among government agencies, technology firms, educational institutions, financial organisations and grassroots innovators to expand access to clean energy and support technological development in Nigeria.

*Okafor writes from Lagos