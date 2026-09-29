Oluyede, Oyebanji Unite Across Party Lines for Tinubu in Ekiti

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Dr Oluwole Oluyede, has mobilised supporters for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a development that brought him alongside Governor Biodun Oyebanji at a political gathering in Ado-Ekiti.

The mobilisation, organised under the auspices of the Oluyede Progressive Alliance for Renewed Hope Agenda (OPARHA), was held under the theme, “20,000 Steps. One Hope. One Nigeria.”

Supporters marched from Ajilosun to Fajuyi Park in Ado-Ekiti, where they were addressed by Oyebanji, Oluyede and other political figures.

Oluyede, who contested the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election on the platform of the PDP, said OPARHA would mobilise support for Tinubu across the state ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He said the group was targeting 90 per cent of the votes in Ekiti for the President, describing the target as ambitious but achievable through sustained grassroots mobilisation.

“We are going to win this election with 90 per cent. We are going to work hard to make sure that we deliver 90 per cent for him,” Oluyede said.

He disclosed that the mobilisation would extend to the 16 local government areas and 177 wards in the state, with supporters expected to engage voters at the grassroots.

Oluyede said the initiative was also intended to bring together people from different political backgrounds and strengthen the relationship between Ekiti State and the federal government.

He, however, urged the President to sustain attention to the development needs of the state, saying political support should be accompanied by continued federal intervention in Ekiti.

Speaking at the event, Oyebanji said political differences should not prevent people from working together in the interest of the state.

The governor commended Oluyede for supporting Tinubu despite their different political affiliations and urged supporters of the President across the APC and PDP to cooperate at the grassroots.

Oyebanji said the development was consistent with what he described as the aspirations of the founding fathers of Ekiti State, who, according to him, envisaged unity among the people.

“What is happening today speaks to the aspirations of the founding fathers of Ekiti. When they were fighting for state creation, our founding fathers desired an Ekiti where all of us would be one,” he said.

The governor also described Tinubu’s re-election as important to the state, citing federal interventions in infrastructure and other areas as reasons for his position.

He specifically referred to federal road projects in the state, including the Ado-Ekiti–Ifaki axis.

The Ekiti State Government had previously stated that the federal government approved the inclusion of the Itawure–Aramoko–Ado-Ekiti and Aramoko–Ijero–Ido–Ifaki roads in the 2026 federal budget.

Oyebanji has also previously cited federal support for road projects and other interventions in the state while calling for increased support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The latest mobilisation comes amid efforts by political actors in Ekiti to build support ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Oluyede has said his decision to support Tinubu does not amount to abandoning his political affiliation, but reflects his stated position that issues concerning the development of Ekiti and Nigeria should take precedence over partisan differences.

The OPARHA convener said the group would continue its grassroots mobilisation across the state following the Ado-Ekiti event.

The development marks a public display of cooperation between Oluyede and Oyebanji, despite their different political affiliations, as political parties and interest groups begin preparations for the 2027 presidential election.