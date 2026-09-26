Behind the Bass: How Ride With Me Kept Hennessy Artistry Port Harcourt Moving

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

As Hennessy Artistry returned to Port Harcourt with another night of music, energy, and spectacle, the operation that kept artists, crew, and equipment moving without friction was handled by Ride With Me Logistics, the Nigerian company that has quietly become one of the country’s go-to names for entertainment logistics.

Founded by Samuel Isong, “the firm has built its reputation on a simple premise: an artist’s public image depends as much on how they arrive as how they perform. For Hennessy Artistry PH, that meant coordinating talent and VIP vehicle movement, airport transfers, event-day transportation, accommodation bookings and security — across a schedule where timing could not afford to slip.

“The PH event logistics needs were distinct, considering the brief we got from Hennessy. We had to manage five different acts and their teams, and that came with its own unique challenges. But we handled it correctly because, as a company, paying attention to detail is our culture,” Isong said.

The Port Harcourt outing adds to a growing list of high-profile projects the company has delivered on, including Davido’s 5ive Tour, Jameson City Takeover, Martell On The Move, Odumodublvck’s Campus and Eastern Tours, and CKay’s Campus Tour — a run that has earned Isong the industry nickname “King of Logistics.”

For Isong, nights like Hennessy Artistry PH are proof of a broader thesis: that the businesses supporting Nigeria’s creative economy deserve the same attention as the talent on stage. “Logistics is one of those critical areas that determine whether an experience succeeds or fails,” he has said of the company’s mission.

With Hennessy Artistry Port Harcourt now behind it, Ride With Me’s calendar shows no signs of slowing — a sign that in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, the real test of a good show increasingly starts long before the lights go up.