MAGGI Expands August Meeting Engagement, Reaches 19,670 Women South-east

For generations, August Meeting has brought women across South-east Nigeria together to discuss issues affecting their families and communities, while celebrating the cultural and

social bonds that unite them.

This year, MAGGI expanded its participation in the annual tradition, reaching 19,670 women through an experience combining food, practical nutrition and celebration.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Toju Egbebi, said MAGGI partnered with 30 women’s associations across five South-east states and held five market activations, more than doubling participation from the previous year and marking its largest August Meeting engagement to date.

Following the women’s meetings, MAGGI hosted receptions featuring cooking competitions, music, gifts and appearances by Ruby Ojiakor, Blessing Obasi and Blessing Onwukwe. All

three women are from South-east Nigeria and brought their own connection to the culture and significance of August Meeting to celebrations across the region.

“Food was central to the experience. Culinary sessions introduced fresh and creative approaches to familiar meals, while cooking competitions gave participants the opportunity

to showcase their own skills and creativity.

“Practical nutrition sessions complemented the festivities, focusing on nutritious choices within the realities of household budgets. Discussions covered balanced and diverse diets, the importance of micronutrients including iron, and simple considerations for planning family meals. Participants also explored the role fortified foods can play as part of a varied diet, including MAGGI products fortified with iron.”

Speaking on the engagement, Funmi Osineye, Category Manager, Culinary, Nestlé Nigeria, said, “August Meeting is a powerful expression of the role women play in strengthening

families, preserving traditions and driving progress in their communities. It also creates an important space for women to come together, learn from one another and share

experiences. For MAGGI, being part of this enduring tradition is especially meaningful as we mark 60 years in Nigeria. It is an opportunity to celebrate the women who have been part of our journey while creating an experience that brings together culinary inspiration, practical nutrition knowledge and the shared joy of food and community.”

The celebratory spirit was reflected across the different locations. Blessing Onwukwe, who joined the August Meeting celebrations in Enugu and Ebonyi states, said, “Joining the 2026 August Meeting celebrations in Enugu and Ebonyi States was a wonderful experience. I enjoyed every moment and am truly glad to have had the opportunity to be part of the

celebrations in both states.”

For the women themselves, the food, gifts and shared experience added to the enjoyment of the occasion. Christianna Nwibo, an Executive of the Catholic Women Organization Nwofe, Ebonyi State said, “We really enjoyed the MAGGI experience at our August Meeting. The food was delicious, the gifts were wonderful, and we had such a good time.”

Over six decades in Nigeria, MAGGI has found different ways to engage with the people who have made the brand part of their everyday lives, with women at the heart of that

relationship. From the kitchen to cultural and community platforms such as August Meeting, these connections have given the brand opportunities to listen, share ideas, celebrate food and remain close to the people it serves.”

The 2026 August Meeting engagement is one expression of that continuing relationship. As MAGGI marks 60 years in Nigeria, the brand remains focused on staying relevant to new generations while celebrating the people, food and traditions that have shaped its journey.