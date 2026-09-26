I Will Bring Back Okpara Days, Ensure Food Security In Abia, Says Anosike

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The 2027 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has promised to bring back the agricultural revolution of the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, to ensure food security and food for export in the state.

Anosike stated this at the 2026 Iwa Ji Ohuhu Festival held by the Ohuhu clan at Ofeme in Umuahia North Local Government Area, with the theme:Security Improvement in Ohuhu, Our Collective Responsibility.

Unveiling his Agricultural Welfare philosophy, the PDP flag bearer said his administration would pursue massive food production through a policy he called “Operation Feed Abia” – an active back-to-farm state policy.

“First of all, we developed Agricultural Welfare. By that, the focus is food security and food for export. So, we developed Operation Feed Abia, which is an active back-to-farm state policy. There will be food for everyone and everyone will have a farm,” he said.

According to him, Abians struggling to afford one square meal a day would enjoy abundance under his government.

“If you are managing to eat, if you are struggling to eat one meal a day, when Anosike becomes Governor in 2027, you will be having three square meals to eat and things to chew in between meals. There will be surplus of food. Never again will anybody go to bed with an empty stomach,” he assured.

Anosike said his plan is to equip, retrofit and modernise farm settlements established by the late Okpara with modern facilities, including ICT, sporting and relaxation centres to make farming attractive to youths.

“We will retrofit farm settlements with modern facilities. You need to have ICT in it. You need to have sports facilities there, so those youths can find it very attractive. They go to the farm, they come back and relax without missing anything,” he said.

He promised to reintroduce agricultural extension workers to train farmers on best agronomic practices and check over-chemicalisation which, he said, has made Nigerian agricultural produce unfit for export and prone to quick spoilage.

“It’s sad that agricultural produce cannot be exported outside Nigeria because of over-chemicalisation. Farmers think that the more chemicals you put on the farm, the better. No, most times they spoil it. That is why those crops get rotten in a matter of hours,” he noted.

The welfarist candidate said his administration would mandate local government areas to assist farmers with tractors and machinery to clear and till farmlands, reducing cost and labour, especially for communities practising rotational cropping. He also promised farm grants, inputs and cooperative financing.

“We will introduce what we call cooperative economics, cooperative financing. By so doing, we encourage cooperatives to register with a bank we will set up -Traders Micro-finance Bank,” he said, linking agricultural prosperity to economic welfare and wealth creation.

On traditional institution, Anosike promised to review the Abia State Traditional Rulers Council Regulation Order to double the monthly stipend of royal fathers and also cater for youth leaders and others who contribute to peace and community development.

“I am privileged to be invited to this New Yam festival. I am your son and I thank you for all your prayers and support so far. By the special grace of God, your son will be the 6th Executive Governor of Abia State,” he declared.

Chairman of the occasion, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Argentina, Chief Empire Kanu, said the New Yam festival remains a cultural heritage through which Ohuhu people express gratitude to God for bountiful harvest and preservation of lives through the farming season.

Highlight of the event was the conferment of the chieftaincy title of “Ogologo Nma Agha 1 of Abia State” on Anosike by Ohuhu traditional rulers, who described him as one of their greatest illustrious sons.

The royal fathers endorsed his 2027 governorship ambition, noting that Ohuhu has not produced a governor since Dr. Okpara, and offered prayers for his resounding success.

The 2026 Iwa Ji Ohuhu celebration attracted traditional rulers, community leaders, political stakeholders and other dignitaries including Governor Alex Otti, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu; member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency and 2027 Labour Party candidate, Rt. Hon. Obi Aguocha; and his APC rival, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji.