APAMS Unveils 19th Office in Nigeria

Founder and Chairman, APAMS Funeral Limited, Dr. Kevin Chukwumobi, has unveiled the company’s new Port-Harcourt office in Rivers State, further expanding its operational presence in the South-South region of Nigeria.

The new facility, located in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, becomes the 19th branch office of the funeral company and was officially unveiled on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in a ceremony that also coincided with Chukwumobi’s 56th birthday.

The opening adds Rivers State to APAMS’ clientele base and growing network of operational locations across the country, as the company continues to extend its funeral and related services closer to clients in different parts of Nigeria.

Beyond serving clients in Rivers State, the Port-Harcourt office has been designated as the South-South Regional Headquarters of APAMS, from where the company’s operations in other South-South states will be coordinated.

The regional structure is expected to cover APAMS’ operations and expansion in states including Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, among others, providing a central administrative and operational base for the company’s activities within the region.

The choice of Port-Harcourt also gives APAMS a strategic presence in one of the South-South region’s major commercial centres and provides a base from which the company can respond more efficiently to the needs of clients across the region.

Speaking on the development, Chukwumobi said the opening formed part of APAMS’ continued expansion and efforts to take its services to more locations, while strengthening its ability to serve clients across the country.

The unveiling also continued a tradition associated with the APAMS chief executive, who has often used his birthday as an occasion to commission or unveil new business projects and offices, turning the celebration into an opportunity to mark another milestone in the company’s growth.

For APAMS, the Port-Harcourt office represents not only another branch in its growing network but also an important regional base for consolidating its presence in the South-South and supporting the company’s wider expansion plans.

The Port-Harcourt Office is located at Km. 3 East/West Road near Nkpolu Bus Stop, beside Conoil Petrol Station, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt, River State.

Those that attended the event included Lady Nkem Chukwumobi,(Executive Director, Apams Funeral Ltd), Chief Pius Njoku, (Chairman Pillars Group), High Chief Dr Darlington Nwabunike (President, De Imperial Philanthropic Family & CEO Turo Africa Ltd), and Chief Nwabueze Umeh (Ofiafuluego Na Okija).

Others are , Chief Mike Agbasi (Ikenga Ukpor, Chairman, Heritage Group) Chief Anthony Maduka ( Chairman, Vegas Astoria Hotel Onitsha), Chief Felix Ojimba, (CEO Transtel Group), Chief Chinedu Okeke (Ekwe Ogidi, CEO Golden Tulip Hotel,Asaba) and Chief Izuchukwu Ubabuko (CEO, Ingoliment Gold).