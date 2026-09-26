Shettima To ECOWAS Commission Management: Prioritise Regional Unity, Integration To Advance Progress

* Tasks leadership to create greater synergy, build bridges of friendship across W’Africa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has tasked the new leadership of the ECOWAS Commission to prioritise regional unity and integration to advance the progress of the sub-region’s people and economy.

This, he said, can be achieved by building bridges of friendship and promoting programmes and policies that will significantly impact the lives and livelihoods of people across the sub-region.

Shettima stated this on Friday in New York, United States, when he granted audience to a delegation from the ECOWAS Commission led by its new President, Generale Birame Diop (rtd), on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He specifically implored the new leadership of the sub-regional body to take private sector participation seriously in the execution of the Lagos-Abidjan highway project.

“Beyond your administrative duties, your leadership of the commission must make deliberate efforts to build bridges of friendship across the sub-region.

ECOWAS should be at the forefront of our engagement with emerging blocs in the area such as Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

“I urge ECOWAS under your leadership to champion the cause of regional integration and strengthen the bonds of unity and friendship among our people,” he told the delegation.

The vice-president congratulated the commission’s new president on his election, noting that he assumed office at a difficult time that requires greater synergy and cohesion among leaders and people of the sub-region.

Shettima assured Generale Diop of Nigeria’s continuous cooperation and support, saying: “My boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a man of honour and conviction who will always support efforts aimed at advancing the transformation of ECOWAS as a regional body, and the progress of the area in general.”

He added that Nigeria will continue to create the enabling environment for ECOWAS as a body to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the attainment of the vision and objectives set by its founding fathers.

Earlier, Generale Diop eulogised Nigeria for the role it played in the establishment and sustenance of ECOWAS over the years as well as its sacrifices for the stability and prosperity of the sub-region in spite of the challenges.

He stated that alongside rising concerns regarding insecurity and lagging development across the sub-region, the commission faced unique challenges that required Nigeria’s direct intervention as a “big brother” to be successfully resolved.

Describing ECOWAS as a tool for regional stability that should be encouraged and supported at all times, Diop urged other countries in the sub-region to cooperate with Nigeria to ensure inclusive development and a better future for the region’s people.