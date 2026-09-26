Akwaaba African Travel Market to Showcase at 2026 Magical Kenya Travel Expo

Charles Ajunwa

The leading travel and tourism event in West Africa, the Lagos-based African Travel Market would participate at the 2026 Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) as an exhibitor.

Akwaaba, the only international travel fair in West Africa in the last 22 years, has consistently participated at several Travel Fairs around the world including the World Travel Market (WTM) London, EMITT Travel Expo Istanbul, Turkey, ITB Berlin Germany, Magical Kenya Travel Expo, Kenya, Pearl of Africa Travel Expo POATE, Uganda, the Kilifair Expo Arusha, Tanzania, Sanganai In Zimbabwe, South Africa Travel Indaba, and many others.

In 2025, Akwaaba made its presence at MKTE as an exhibitor for the first time and will again participate this year as an exhibitor.

The 16th Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) is set to take place from October 6th to 8th, 2026, at the Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum in Nairobi, Kenya.

Akwaaba, targeted mainly at Africans promoting Africa to Africans, has successfully opened up intra African travel connecting Africans to each other. In its 22 years of existence, it has networked African tour operators, hospitality, aviation and other travel professionals.

It attracts over 3,000 tourism professionals from over 20 African countries. Akwaaba is a 3-day exhibition held in Lagos and attended by delegates from all over Africa.

The next fair, the 23rd edition, would hold on the 5th to the 7th of September 2027.

In 2022, it received an award of excellence from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, the UN Tourism and the Nigerian Ministry of Tourism. Many presidents and VIPs have attended Akwaaba, including President Olusegun Obasanjo, President Dawda Jawara of The Gambia and current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu among others. It is the host of the annual Africa Travel 100 Awards, the African Medical Tourism Expo and the West African JollofRice war.