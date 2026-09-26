A’Ibom at 39: Gov Eno Doles Out N190m Scholarship To Two Best Students

.Celebrates past leaders’ contributions to statehood

Charles Ajunwa

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has presented a cheque of N190 million for full scholarship to two best graduating students in the state.

Governor Eno made the presentation Wednesday September 23, 2026 at the State variety night, held at the ARISE Palm Resort, Uyo, as part of activities marking the state’s 39th anniversary celebration.

In his remark, Governor Eno said the event was basically a night of gratitude, explaining that N160m covers full scholarship for Dr. Joseph Akpan for postgraduate studies in surgical and intervention science at McGill University, Canada, while N30m was full scholarship award to Uwakmfon Umana Joseph, to study software engineering at Nile University, Abuja.

He also noted that while Uwakmfon’s cheque was a fulfillment of commitment made by the immediate past governor, to award full scholarship to the brilliant student, he had promised a full scholarship to Dr. Joseph Akpan, who was the best graduating student in Medicine and Surgery, from the University of Uyo in the 2024/2025 academic year, to pursue his Masters in any foreign university.

Eno said that at 39, the state has every cause to celebrate, and appreciated past leaders for their sacrifices and contributions to the state’s trajectory of development.

He commended his predecessors, Obong Victor Attah and Senator Godswill Akpabio, with their spouses, as well as Group Captain John Ebiye (rtd), and Col. Yakubu Bako (rtd), for gracing the event.

“Tonight is a night of gratitude, and I want to extend my gratitude to all Akwa Ibomites, friends of Akwa Ibom, lovers of Akwa Ibom, and all the people that have been with Akwa Ibom for the past 39 years.

“We thank our past leaders, most of whom are here tonight for the foundation they laid, from the military era to the civilian era. Honestly, we have been building on the foundation you laid. Each of you contributed your quota to move the state further, and I hope that by the time we leave office, it would be said that we also contributed to move the state further,” he added.

He specifically appreciated the Senate President for his cooperation which he said has enhanced the peace and unity in the state.

The governor also used the occasion to present excellence leadership award to the Vice Chancellor of the Akwa Ibom State University, Prof. Otoabasi Akpan, for perfectly interpreting his vision for the university, by securing accreditation for 49 courses and other strides within his short period on the saddle.

He appreciated everyone for taking part in the activities marking the state’s anniversary, and urged everyone to play their part for the continued peace and unity of the State .

In his remark, Senate President Akpabio commended Governor Eno for his development strides, saying he was marvelled at the reclamation and transformation of the life – threatening gully erosion site into a world class tourism facility.

He also acknowledged the contributions of past leaders to the State and commended the governor for uniting all the stakeholders across party lines and making the state a home for all.

The Senate President who said the celebration was deserving, thanked Eno for his life touching projects and described him as the Most Uncommon Transformer.

Proposing a toast, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma also commended the governor for his development strides and for inaugurating 39 projects to mark the 39th anniversary, stressing that the ARISE Agenda has been very inspirational.

He noted that the most important achievement of the governor was the unity of all stakeholders, adding that unity was critical for any meaningful progress, and called for continued support for the governor.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, described the state as a growing reference point for world-class infrastructure, human capital development and tourism, and commended past leaders whose contributions laid the foundation for its progress.

Uwah said the administration of Governor Eno has continued to advance that legacy through the inauguration of 39 projects to mark the state’s 39th anniversary and highlighted some projects undertaken by the administration.

The SSG thanked the governor for his intentional approach to delivering good governance and improving the lives of the people, and appreciated everyone for being part of the anniversary.

The event featured a diverse range of entertainment genres, as well as the presentation of a book titled, ‘Umo Eno: Humanising Politics and Governance’.