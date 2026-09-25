Gbenga Hashim, Makinde Agree on Govt of National Unity Post-2027 National Elections 

*APM presidential campaign postpones South-south zonal town hall meeting

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



Presidential candidates of the Accord Party and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, have agreed on the need to form a Government of National Unity after defeating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.



Olawepo-Hashim disclosed this, yesterday, after meeting with Makinde, in Ibadan, Oyo State.



He said the two leaders had agreed that Nigeria needed a peaceful political transition followed by a broad based government focused on rebuilding the country and restoring national unity.



“We are working hard to defeat the government of misery and hardship that the government has become,” Olawepo-Hashim posted on his verified Facebook page.



He said the agreement was not merely about defeating the ruling party at the polls but about ensuring that the political transition produces a stable and united Nigeria.



“We both agreed on unity, not just to achieve peaceful change, but a stable and united Nigeria through the formation of a post election Government of National Unity.”



Olawepo-Hashim said a post-APC Nigeria would require the participation of competent and patriotic Nigerians from across political parties and backgrounds.

“A post-APC led Nigeria requires the participation of the best of the most patriotic hands to bring our nation together after twelve years of the most virulent division in our history.”

The Accord Party candidate said Nigeria’s challenges required a national response and that the country cannot afford a narrow, winner takes all approach to governance after the election.

APM Presidential Campaign Postpones South South Zonal Town Hall Meeting

In another development, the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation, has announced the postponement of its South South Zonal Town Hall meeting earlier scheduled to hold today, Friday, September 25, 2026, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.



The campaign, in a statement by the special adviser to the party’s presidential candidate, Tony Elilebo said the campaign regreted any inconveniences the postponement might cause the stakeholders, teeming members and supporters in the zone.

He said a new date would be communicated in due course.



However, Elilebo said the North Central Zonal Town Hall meeting would be held as scheduled on Monday, September 28th, 2026 in Lafia, Nasarawa State.



Elilebo said the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation appreciated the rousing reception accorded Makinde and his running mate, Alhaji Musa Daura by Nigerians at the North West Town Hall meeting in Katsina on Monday.