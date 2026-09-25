SGF: Investing in Personnel Wellbeing Sustainsing Our Armed Forces’ Motivation

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has said the nation’s motivated and resilient Armed Forces were sustained by continued investment in the wellbeing of its personnel and their families.

He also stated that the sacrifices and contributions of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, whether in times of peace or during periods of national security challenges, deserved continued recognition and support.

The SGF stated this during the official unveiling of a discount scheme for members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, organised by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in collaboration with Zinox Group in Abuja.

Akume, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, said the federal government recognised that initiatives that improved access to essential goods and services, eased financial pressures and enhanced the quality of life of personnel were important components of a comprehensive welfare framework.

“This initiative is a welcome contribution to that broader national agenda. The introduction of the online discount shop also demonstrates the value of embracing innovation and addressing contemporary welfare requirements.

“By leveraging digital technology through the Zinox Group platform, eligible personnel, both serving and retired, will have convenient access to a range of goods at discounted prices.

“This is an example of how technology and strategic partnerships can be harnessed to deliver practical benefits to citizens who have dedicated themselves to the service and security of our dear nation.

“I am particularly pleased that the initiative includes veterans and their families.

“The men and women who have honourably served remain an important part of our national community. Their sacrifices and contributions, whether in times of peace or during periods of national security challenges, deserve continued recognition and support.

“The inclusion of veterans in this initiative, therefore, reflects an important principle of continuity in our responsibility to the Armed Forces family.”

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, said the initiative was aimed at enhancing the welfare of personnel and, by extension, improving the livelihoods of their families.

He stressed that sound administration of the military was integral to building a motivated, resilient and effective Armed Forces.

“It is pleasing that this initiative, which provides convenient access to a range of essential goods at discounted and affordable prices for Armed Forces personnel, both serving and retired, as well as their families, is being actualised under my watch,” he said.