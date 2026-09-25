Moses Simon Chasing 100th Cap as Eagles Ambush Madagascar in Uyo

*Ikpeme pumps up Eagles spirit ahead of Barea clash in Group L

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Paris FC forward, Moses Simon, is to be honoured as he will win his 100th cap for Nigeria at senior level if selected to feature in today’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Madagascar in Uyo.

Friday’s encounter will kick off at 5pm.

The Benue-born Moses Simon played his first match for the Super Eagles on 25th March 2015, and as at today, has amassed 99 caps during which he scored 12 goals.

He will be joining the ranks of Alex Iwobi, Joseph Yobo and Ahmed Musa who are the only senior players to have made the century mark in Super Eagles colours.

The former Nantes player in the French Ligue 1, will be serenaded by the Nigeria Football Federation just as the Glass House did for Iwobi last June when he clocked his 100th cap in Portugal.

A diligent, dedicated and resilient servant of the beautiful game, Moses Simon has been involved in 64 competitive matches for Nigeria, as well as 35 friendly games. He has featured in a total of 23 matches for Nigeria at the AFCON finals, and played in 22 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

One of his first matches for Nigeria was the 2018 FIFA World Cup preliminary qualifying fixture against Swaziland, the return leg of which was played in Port Harcourt. After a scoreless draw in Mbabane, the Eagles needed to win to enter the real race for the qualification campaign. The match dragged towards the end before Simon scored direct from a 22-yard free-kick to set Nigeria on the path to a 2-0 win.

“I can testify that Moses Simon is an incredible player and a wonderful human being, having related with him at close quarters for several years. He is a patriot to the core, and forever passionate and dedicated to the Nigeria cause. The NFF celebrates him on this special occasion and wish him many more caps with the Super Eagles.” NFF’s Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Dr Ikpeme has charged the Super Eagles to go all out and earn victory for Nigerians in today’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Barea of Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

“We are back to the familiar surroundings of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for another qualifying race. It was here in Uyo that the Super Eagles won the tickets to the 2019 and 2025 AFCON finals. The NFF has absolute confidence in the team to run another good race and win the ticket with matches to spare.”

Already, Super Eagles camp in Ikot Ekpene is brimming with confidence with the return to fold of dependable defender Ola Aina and utility youngster Benjamin Fredricks, as well as forward Taiwo Awoniyi. Awoniyi was late call up for injured Victor Osimhen.

Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, is expected to hand over the number 1 shirt to Stanley Nwabali with main rival not in camp until yesterday.

At the rear, Fredericks, Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel are all good to start, not forgetting Turkey-based Chibuike Nwaiwu.

At the fore, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, Samuel Chukwueze and newboy George Ilenikhena are all in great form to snap up the first three points of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

RESULTS

AFCON Qualifiers

Namibia 1-0 Congo

DR Congo 2-0 E’Guinea

Mauritania 3-1 CAR

Libya 2-2 Botswana

Ivory Coast 2-0 Ghana

S’Leone 2-3 Zimbabwe

Cameroon 3-1 Comoros

Tunisia 1-1 Uganda

TODAY’S MATCHES

Mozambique v Senegal

Tanzania v Guinea-Bissau

Niger v Lesotho

Gambia v Somalia

Malawi v S’ Sudan

Nigeria v Madagascar

Rwanda v Liberia

Sudan v Ethiopia

Togo v Burundi

Algeria v Zambia

B’Faso v Benin Rep.

Egypt v Angola

Mali v Cape Verde

Morocco v Gabon

UEFA Nations League

Italy v Belgium

Turkey v France

Hungary v Ukraine

Poland v Bosnia & Herz.

Sweden v Romania