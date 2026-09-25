Haaland Scores Brace as Norway Beat Denmark 

Erling Haaland continued his fine form with two goals as Norway secured a 3-2 victory over Denmark in their opening UEFA Nations League match.

The Manchester City striker netted seven times in a historic World Cup run for Norway, which ended with a quarter-final defeat by England.

In his first international outing since, Haaland netted his side’s second of the evening in Oslo before slotting the winner.

His first was created by talented winger Antonio Nusa, who jinked his way into the box and slipped a ball through for Haaland – whose first-time finish beat goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Four minutes before Haaland’s strike, Fulham forward Oscar Bobb broke the deadlock – receiving a pass from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard before curling delicately into the far corner.

Capping off the third goal inside 11 minutes was Brentford midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards.

Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund brought visitors Denmark level on the hour mark.

Then, with 74 minutes on the clock, a well-worked corner found Haaland in the box and he hammered home his second and Norway’s winner.