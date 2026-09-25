Yayi Throws Weight Behind 2026 Abeokuta 10km Race, Hails Nilayo Sports

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (YAYI), representing Ogun West Senatorial District at the National Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, has thrown his weight behind the 2026 Abeokuta 10KM Race, assuring that he will personally grace the October 3 event.

Senator Adeola gave the assurance when the Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML), Mrs Yetunde Olopade, paid him a courtesy visit to formally invite him to the race, which is being held in his honour.

The Senator commended Mrs Olopade for taking over the leadership of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, expressing delight at the progress and achievements of the company under her watch.

He described the decision to honour him with the race as a gesture he deeply appreciates, assuring that despite his busy schedule, he would make every effort to be present at the event.

“Let me start by thanking you for taking up the mantle of leadership of the company. I was truly delighted when I learnt that you are the one in charge.

“As for the race, I want to sincerely thank you for organising it in my honour. You have honoured me, and I appreciate the gesture with every sense of responsibility.

“I will do everything humanly possible to be part of it, especially because it is a race held in my honour. I will also be glad to be there to honour you in return.”

Mrs Olopade, who presented a running kit to the Senator during the visit, said Senator Adeola was being honoured in recognition of his contributions to youth and sports development in Ogun State.

“For everything you have done for youth and sports development, we have come to invite you to support the race. Of course, we also humbly request your presence on the 3rd of October.”

The 2026 Abeokuta 10KM Race is specifically designed for Nigerian athletes, with the organisers aiming to promote homegrown talent, while also creating a lasting legacy.

Registration for the race is still ongoing at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta, while registered participants are scheduled to collect their race kits from September 30 to October 2 ahead of the October 3 race.

The Abeokuta 10KM Race remains one of the notable road-running events on Nigeria’s athletics calendar and is expected to bring together athletes, sports enthusiasts and other stakeholders for the fifth edition of the race.