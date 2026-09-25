Afaramai Survives Close Shave to Qualify for Boys 16s Semifinals

Nasarawa-born Heman Afaramai, who had won the boys 16s events of the last three junior tournaments, came close to being eliminated in the group stage by Godwin Akinfumiloye from Abuja.

After splitting sets, Afaramai trailed 3 -5 and then 5 -7 in the decisive tie breaker before coming up with two brave forehand winners and a serve and volley combination to win 10-8 and keep his title hopes alive.

Dami Agunbiade from the Calabar Sports Club also emerged from that ‘group of death’ to qualify for the semifinals. The two semifinal spots from Group B are still being contested for.

The Girls 14s produced some of the fiercest competition for the semifinal place with Adesinmi Olaniyan from Ondo State squandering three match points in the final set against Anu Odebode of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club to miss a semifinal spot.

The other three semifinalists are Khadijat Wuraola from Kwara State, Kimberly Ogundeji from Ogun State and Barakat Ganiyu from Oyo State.

In the boys 12s semifinals which is also expected to produce some exciting competition, Godwin Afaramai, younger brother of Herman, will take on Abdulmalik Salau of the Lagos Lawn Tennis club while Raphael Awi from the Police College will play against Ademola Adejumobi from Ogun State in the second semifinal.

The Sapetro Futures Tennis which is taking place at the Mainland Tennis Club in the National Satdium will end on Saturday with a grand finale starting at 12 noon.