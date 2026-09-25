Super Eagles AFCON 2027 Qualifiers to Air Live on DStv, GOtv

The Super Eagles begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a crucial Group L double-header against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau within the next five days.

The Super Eagles will host Madagascar today at 5:00 pm, with Nigeria looking to make a strong start to the qualifying campaign. They then travel to Guinea-Bissau for their second fixture on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.

Nigeria head into the qualifiers after finishing third at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, having reached the final at the previous edition in Côte d’Ivoire. However, their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a difficult start to the qualifiers has added importance to the opening games of this campaign.

Both matches will air live on SuperSport, with Nigeria vs Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria available on SS La Liga (DStv Ch. 204) and SS Pop-up (GOtv Ch. 59) for DStv Access and GOtv Value subscribers.

With Tanzania already guaranteed a place at AFCON 2027 as a co-host, Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau will compete for the remaining qualifying spot in Group L.

After struggling to build momentum early in their previous World Cup qualifying campaign, the Super Eagles will be keen to avoid another slow start and establish themselves early in the race for qualification.