Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to International Peace, Security Efforts

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), has reiterated Nigeria’s resolve, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to restore and expand the country’s active footprint in international peace and security efforts.

General Musa emphasised that the administration remains deeply committed to reinvigorating Nigeria’s participation in peacekeeping operations around the world as part of efforts to promote global stability and security.

The minister reaffirmed this commitment on the sidelines of the ongoing 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, Musa paid an operational visit to the Defence Section at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations shortly after the opening of the Assembly.

During the visit, the minister received a comprehensive briefing from the Defence Attaché, Brigadier General E.A. Koleosho, on the section’s strategic activities and operational commitments.

In his remarks, Musa commended Brigadier General Koleosho and his team for their exemplary professionalism, steadfast loyalty, and commitment to upholding the highest ideals of both the United Nations and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Minister of Defence is part of the Federal Government’s high-powered delegation to the 81st UNGA at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The delegation is led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.