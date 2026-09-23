Court of Appeal Reserves Status Quo In Okpella Kingship Crisis 

The Court of Appeal, Benin Division, sitting in Benin City, Edo State, has granted an interim order staying the execution of the judgment of the Edo State High Court in the protracted kingship dispute over the stool of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella.

The order, granted on Tuesday, followed an application by the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, HRM Michael Sado, challenging the judgment of the lower court on grounds bordering on miscarriage of justice.

In March 2026, Justice O.A. Otamere of the Edo State High Court, in Suit No. HAG/12/2025, had nullified the appointment of HRM Mike Sado as the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella and ordered that the deposed Lukeman Akemokue be returned to the throne.

In its judgment, the lower court held that the process leading to the removal of Akemokue and the subsequent emergence of Sado as paramount ruler did not comply with the principle of fair hearing.

However, following the judgment, the Edo State Attorney-General filed an application for stay of execution against the judgment of the lower court.

At the resumed hearing, the Edo State Attorney-General, Prof. Roland Otaru (SAN), told the appellate court that the application principally sought an order staying the execution of the judgment of the trial court pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

Otaru further informed the court that there was no counter-affidavit filed by the first respondent in opposition to the application.

Following the submissions, the court made an interim order staying execution of the judgment of the trial court, after counsel to the first respondent, D.A. Alegbe, gave an undertaking to the court.

The order will remain in force pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

The appellate court thereafter adjourned the matter to a date to be communicated to the parties.